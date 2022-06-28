OLTO-8 IRON mechanical automatic watch

OLTO-8 IRON is a new off-road inspired mechanical automatic watch which is launched via Kickstarter and has successfully raise the required funds to make the jump from concept into production. With just over one day remaining on the campaign early bird pledges are still available in a four different finishes : snow silver, forest green, ocean blue, earth brown.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $319 or £261 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Today’s modern life, filled with technology and all its conveniences, often leaves us feeling disconnected from the natural world and feeling the desire for deeper, more meaningful connections. It’s the reason that we find ourselves longing for nature and its healthy effects. Everything in life must exist in a balance and that’s just what OLTO-8 advocates, a balanced life divided into three 8-hour portions. Eight for sleep, eight for work, and eight for relaxation. Now we present IRON, a bold reminder to answer the call of the wild.”

“IRON is an expertly crafted watch that retains a wildness in spite of its luxury style. Built within a strong, angular square-shaped outer frame, this off-road-inspired mechanical watch stands out with bold style. Its open-worked see-through design is instantly eye-catching, putting the watch’s fascinating internal mechanisms on display. Inheriting the iron heart of the most revered off-road vehicle, IRON is wrapped in a tough angular square-shaped outer frame. The powerful engine drives with a multi-layer skeletonized dial.”

“IRON EX, a second variation looks sensational as well. The skeletonized cross-like layer is replaced with a styled shield of horizontal lines. This layered louvered shape makes the dial of IRON EX reminiscent of the front grill of a luxury automobile revving down the road. “

Source : Kickstarter

