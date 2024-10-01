Radxa X4 Review : Intel N100, 4K Displays, and Wi-Fi 6 in One SBC Mini PC

The Radxa X4 is a remarkable single-board computer (SBC) that stands out in the crowded market of compact computing solutions. Powered by an Intel N100 processor, the Radxa X4 offers an impressive blend of performance, connectivity, and versatility, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of applications.

Radxa X4 Price & Specifications

With prices starting at just $69 for the 32GB version the mini PC provides plenty of bang for your buck.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Powered by Intel N100 processor with up to 3.4 GHz and Intel UHD graphics.

Available in 4, 8, or 16 GB DDR5 RAM configurations.

Offers onboard eMMC flash storage and M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs.

Supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet.

Features two 4K micro HDMI connectors and multiple USB ports.

Includes 40-pin GPIO connector for expansion.

Effective cooling with recommended use of copper shim and thermal compound.

Compatible with Windows 11 and various Linux distributions.

Includes real-time clock battery and advanced BIOS/UEFI options.

Notable for its performance, connectivity, and versatility.

Processor and Performance

The Radxa X4 is built around the Intel N100 processor, which features four efficient cores capable of reaching clock speeds up to 3.4 GHz. This processor is complemented by Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units, ensuring robust performance for both general computing tasks and multimedia applications. The Radxa X4 offers a choice of configurations with 4, 8, or 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, providing ample memory for multitasking and running demanding software.

Storage Options

One of the strengths of the Radxa X4 lies in its flexible storage solutions. The board includes an optional onboard eMMC flash storage, which is convenient for quick setup and basic storage needs. However, for more demanding storage requirements, the Radxa X4 features an M.2 slot that supports NVMe SSDs with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. This allows for high-speed data transfer rates and substantial storage capacity, allowing users to store and access large files and datasets efficiently.

Connectivity

Connectivity is another area where the Radxa X4 excels. The board supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections for seamless communication and data transfer. It also features a USB-C power input and an additional 2-pin power input header, providing flexible power options to suit different setups.

In terms of display outputs, the Radxa X4 includes two 4K micro HDMI connectors, allowing users to connect multiple high-resolution displays. Audio needs are well-catered for, with a 3.5 mm stereo out and microphone input readily available.

The Radxa X4 features an impressive array of USB ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. This abundance of USB connectivity enables users to connect a wide range of peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, external storage devices, and more.

For networking, the Radxa X4 includes a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, providing high-speed wired connectivity. Additionally, it features a Power over Ethernet (PoE) header, allowing for convenient power delivery and data transmission over a single Ethernet cable. The 40-pin GPIO connector further enhances the board’s expandability and customization options, allowing users to interface with various sensors, actuators, and other hardware modules.

Intel N100 processor with four cores and up to 3.4 GHz clock speed

Choice of 4, 8, or 16 GB DDR5 RAM configurations

Optional onboard eMMC flash storage and M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connectivity

Multiple USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0

Dual 4K micro HDMI display outputs and audio input/output

Cooling and Thermal Management

Effective cooling is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and longevity in any computing device, and the Radxa X4 is no exception. The board offers an official cooler and case, which helps dissipate heat generated by the processor and other components. However, users have reported issues with the thermal pad gap, which can impact cooling efficiency.

To address this, it is recommended to use a copper shim and thermal compound when installing the cooler. This ensures better thermal conductivity and helps bridge any gaps between the processor and the cooler. While the fan noise may be a consideration for some users, the Radxa X4 demonstrates commendable thermal performance under stress tests, indicating effective heat dissipation.

Operating Systems

The Radxa X4 offers flexibility in terms of operating system compatibility. It supports both Windows 11 and various Linux distributions, catering to different user preferences and requirements. Setting up Windows 11 on the Radxa X4 may require additional driver installations, but once properly configured, the board delivers a smooth and responsive Windows experience.

For users who prefer open-source operating systems, the Radxa X4 is compatible with popular Linux distributions such as Linux Mint. These distributions offer good performance and efficient thermal management, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Additional Features

The Radxa X4 comes with several additional features that enhance its functionality and usability. One notable feature is the inclusion of a real-time clock battery, which ensures accurate timekeeping even when the board is powered off. This is particularly useful for applications that require precise time synchronization or scheduled tasks.

The board also provides a comprehensive BIOS/UEFI interface, allowing users to fine-tune various system settings and configurations. This level of customization enables users to optimize the Radxa X4 for their specific needs, whether it’s adjusting boot options, configuring power management settings, or tweaking performance parameters.

Power consumption is another important consideration for SBCs, and the Radxa X4 demonstrates efficient power usage. Detailed power consumption information is available, helping users understand the board’s energy requirements and plan accordingly. Additionally, the Radxa X4 showcases impressive thermal performance under stress tests, indicating its ability to maintain stable operation even under demanding workloads.

Official cooler and case available, with recommendations for optimal thermal performance

Supports Windows 11 and popular Linux distributions like Linux Mint

Includes a real-time clock battery for accurate timekeeping

Comprehensive BIOS/UEFI interface for system customization

Efficient power consumption and impressive thermal performance under stress

The Radxa X4 is a highly capable and well-rounded SBC that offers significant performance improvements over traditional ARM-based SBCs. Its powerful Intel N100 processor, coupled with flexible storage options, extensive connectivity, and effective cooling solutions, make it a versatile and reliable computing platform suitable for a wide range of applications.

Whether you’re building a mini PC for home use, developing embedded systems, or deploying industrial control solutions, the Radxa X4 provides the necessary performance, connectivity, and expandability to meet your needs. With its compatibility with both Windows 11 and Linux distributions, the Radxa X4 caters to different user preferences and software requirements.

The attention to detail in the Radxa X4’s design, such as the inclusion of a real-time clock battery and comprehensive BIOS/UEFI interface, demonstrates a commitment to providing a complete and user-friendly computing solution. The board’s efficient power consumption and impressive thermal performance further underscore its reliability and suitability for demanding applications.

The Radxa X4 is a compelling choice for anyone seeking a powerful and feature-rich SBC. Its combination of performance, connectivity, and versatility makes it a standout option in the market. Whether you’re a hobbyist, developer, or industrial user, the Radxa X4 offers a robust and flexible platform to bring your projects and ideas to life. For full specifications and more information on the powerful single board computer jump over to the official Radxa X4 product page.

