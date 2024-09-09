Radaxa X4 single board computer (SBC) mini PC hands-on

The Radaxa X4 is a compact x86 single board computer (SBC) that offers a compelling alternative to the popular Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 models. This versatile device combines the familiar 40-pin GPIO header found on Raspberry Pi boards with the power and flexibility of an x86 CPU, allowing support for both Windows and a wide range of Linux distributions. In this comprehensive overview by ETA Prime provides more insight into the Radaxa X4’s specifications, performance, potential use cases, and limitations, providing a detailed look at what makes this SBC stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Radaxa X4 SBC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Compact x86 SBC competing with Raspberry Pi 4 and 5.

Supports Windows and various Linux distributions.

Available in multiple configurations: 4 GB or 8 GB RAM, 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC storage.

Extensive connectivity: 2.5 GB Ethernet, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, micro HDMI (4K support), USB Type-C power.

Powered by Intel N100 CPU and Intel UHD GPU, suitable for desktop tasks, media playback, and light gaming.

Efficient power consumption: 4W idle, 26W under load.

Cooling requires official X4 cooler and aluminum case for optimal performance.

Limitations: Non-upgradable RAM (max 8 GB), limited gaming performance, no HDMI CEC support.

Additional features: Built-in RP2040 chip, robust Wi-Fi and Ethernet, high-speed SSD performance.

One of the most striking aspects of the Radaxa X4 is its compact size, which puts it in direct competition with the Raspberry Pi series. With dimensions closely matching those of the Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, the X4 maintains a familiar form factor while offering the added benefit of an x86 CPU. This combination of compactness and x86 architecture sets the Radaxa X4 apart, as it enables compatibility with not only various Linux distributions but also Windows, significantly expanding its potential applications and user base.

The inclusion of a 40-pin GPIO header further solidifies the Radaxa X4’s position as a Raspberry Pi competitor. This feature allows for extensive hardware interfacing, making it suitable for projects that require interaction with external sensors, actuators, or other peripherals. By providing this familiar interface, the X4 ensures that users can use existing Raspberry Pi-compatible accessories and projects, easing the transition for those looking to explore the benefits of an x86-based SBC.

Variants and Pricing

The Radaxa X4 offers several configuration options, catering to different user needs and budgets. The base model comes equipped with 4 GB of RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity, providing a solid foundation for most applications. For more demanding users, a higher-end model is available, featuring 8 GB of RAM and the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, ensuring optimal performance and future-proofing.

In terms of storage, the Radaxa X4 can be configured with either 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage, providing ample space for the operating system, applications, and data. This flexibility allows users to choose the storage capacity that best suits their requirements, whether they prioritize cost-effectiveness or maximum storage space.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Radaxa X4 is its affordable pricing. The base model, which includes 4 GB of RAM but excludes eMMC storage, starts at a competitive $60. This price point makes the X4 an attractive option for those seeking a powerful and versatile computing solution without breaking the bank. Even the higher-end models, with their increased RAM and storage capacities, remain cost-effective when compared to similar offerings in the market.

Compact form factor similar to Raspberry Pi 4 and 5

x86 CPU enables support for Windows and various Linux distributions

40-pin GPIO header for extensive hardware interfacing

Multiple configuration options tailored to different needs and budgets

Affordable pricing starting at $60 for the base model

The Radaxa X4 excels in its array of connectivity options, ensuring that users can easily integrate the device into their existing setups and take advantage of high-speed data transfer and display capabilities. One standout feature is the inclusion of a 2.5 GB Ethernet port, which provides a significant boost in network performance compared to the more common 1 GB Ethernet found on many SBCs. This enhanced network speed is particularly beneficial for applications that involve streaming, file sharing, or other bandwidth-intensive tasks.

Radaxa X4 Mini PC

In addition to the Ethernet port, the Radaxa X4 offers a generous selection of USB ports, with three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0 port. This combination ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, from high-speed external storage devices to input devices and other accessories. The USB 3.2 ports, in particular, offer fast data transfer speeds, making them ideal for tasks that require quick access to external storage or rapid data exchange with connected devices.

For display output, the Radaxa X4 features two micro HDMI ports, both capable of supporting 4K resolution. This dual-display capability is a notable advantage, as it allows users to connect multiple monitors or take advantage of a high-resolution 4K display for enhanced productivity or multimedia experiences. However, it’s worth noting that the micro HDMI ports lack HDMI CEC support, which may be a drawback for users looking to integrate the X4 into a home theater setup with seamless control over connected devices.

Powering the Radaxa X4 is made simple and convenient thanks to the USB Type-C input, which provides a standardized and widely available connection for power delivery. The inclusion of a built-in power button adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing users to easily turn the device on and off without the need for additional hardware or software controls.

For users who opt for the 8 GB model, the Radaxa X4 also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless networking standard, offers improved speed, lower latency, and better performance in congested environments, making it an excellent choice for users who rely on wireless connectivity for their projects or daily use. Bluetooth 5.2, on the other hand, enables efficient wireless communication with compatible peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, or IoT devices, expanding the X4’s flexibility in terms of input and control options.

Finally, the Radaxa X4 supports 2230 NVMe SSDs, providing users with the option to expand storage capacity and take advantage of the high-speed data access offered by NVMe technology. This feature is particularly valuable for applications that require fast read and write speeds, such as video editing, data analysis, or running virtual machines.

2.5 GB Ethernet port for high-speed network connectivity

Three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0 port for peripheral compatibility

Two micro HDMI ports supporting 4K resolution for dual-display setups

USB Type-C input for convenient power delivery and a built-in power button

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity on the 8 GB model

Support for 2230 NVMe SSDs for storage expansion and high-speed data access

Performance and Potential Use Cases

At the heart of the Radaxa X4 lies an Intel N100 CPU, a quad-core processor with four threads, paired with an Intel UHD GPU. This combination provides sufficient power for a wide range of everyday computing tasks, making the X4 a capable device for desktop use, media playback, and even light gaming.

One area where the Radaxa X4 shines is emulation. The device’s hardware configuration allows it to handle games from popular retro gaming systems like the PSP, GameCube, and PS2 with ease. This makes the X4 an attractive option for retro gaming enthusiasts who want to relive classic titles on a compact and affordable device.

The Radaxa X4’s energy efficiency is another notable aspect. When idle, the device consumes a mere 4W of power, making it an eco-friendly choice for always-on applications or projects that prioritize low power consumption. Even under more demanding scenarios, such as gaming or emulation, the X4’s power consumption peaks at around 26W, which is still relatively efficient compared to traditional desktop computers or gaming consoles.

Intel N100 CPU with four cores and four threads, paired with an Intel UHD GPU

Suitable for everyday desktop tasks, media playback, and light gaming

Excels in emulation, handling games from PSP, GameCube, and PS2

Energy-efficient, consuming 4W when idle and peaking at 26W during demanding tasks

Effective cooling is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and longevity in any computing device, and the Radaxa X4 is no exception. One unique aspect of the X4’s design is the exposed CPU, which is located on the bottom of the board. To ensure proper heat dissipation, it is highly recommended to use the official X4 cooler and aluminum case, as they are specifically designed to provide the necessary thermal management for the device.

Setting up the cooling solution is a straightforward process, even for users with limited technical expertise. The installation requires the application of either a thermal pad or thermal paste between the CPU and the cooler, ensuring efficient heat transfer. By following the provided instructions and using the recommended cooling components, users can confidently assemble their Radaxa X4 while maintaining optimal thermal performance.

Limitations and Considerations

While the Radaxa X4 offers an impressive array of features and capabilities, it’s essential to acknowledge some of its limitations. One notable constraint is the non-upgradable RAM, which is capped at 8 GB for the highest-end model. For most users, 8 GB of RAM should be sufficient for typical workloads and even some more demanding applications. However, those who require more memory for resource-intensive tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, or running multiple virtual machines may find this limitation restrictive.

Another consideration is the Radaxa X4’s gaming performance. While the device can handle light gaming and excels in emulation, it is not designed to be a high-end gaming machine. Users looking to play the latest AAA titles at high settings and resolutions may need to look for more powerful alternatives, such as dedicated gaming PCs or consoles.

As mentioned earlier, the lack of HDMI CEC support may be a drawback for users who wish to integrate the Radaxa X4 into a home theater setup. HDMI CEC allows for convenient control of connected devices through a single remote, and its absence means that users will need to find alternative methods to control their X4 in such environments.

Non-upgradable RAM capped at 8 GB may be limiting for some users

Gaming performance is limited, not suitable for high-end gaming

Lack of HDMI CEC support may be a drawback for home theater setups

Additional Features and Performance Testing

The Radaxa X4 comes with a built-in RP2040 chip, a feature that adds extra functionality and flexibility for specific use cases. This chip, developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, is a powerful microcontroller that can be programmed to handle various tasks, such as controlling sensors, driving displays, or handling real-time input/output. The inclusion of the RP2040 chip expands the possibilities for projects that require low-level hardware control or custom firmware development.

Performance testing has demonstrated the Radaxa X4’s robust Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities. The device’s Wi-Fi 6 support, available on the 8 GB model, offers fast and reliable wireless connectivity, making it suitable for streaming, file transfers, and other network-dependent tasks. Similarly, the 2.5 GB Ethernet port provides ample bandwidth for wired networking, ensuring smooth performance even in demanding scenarios.

SSD benchmarking has also shown impressive results, with the Radaxa X4’s support for 2230 NVMe SSDs allowing high-speed storage performance. This is particularly beneficial for applications that require fast read and write speeds, such as video editing, data analysis, or running virtual machines. The ability to expand storage capacity through the use of NVMe SSDs further enhances the X4’s versatility and future-proofing.

In conclusion, the Radaxa X4 presents a compelling and versatile option for users seeking a compact, x86-based single board computer. Its combination of powerful hardware, extensive connectivity options, and affordable pricing makes it an attractive choice for a wide range of applications, from everyday desktop use and media playback to emulation and hardware projects. While it does have some limitations, such as non-upgradable RAM and limited high-end gaming capabilities, the Radaxa X4’s strengths far outweigh its weaknesses, solidifying its position as a noteworthy contender in the ever-evolving SBC market.

