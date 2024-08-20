RK3588 ARM PC vs N100 Intel PC Ubuntu 24.04 performance comparison

When building a Mini-ITX system running Ubuntu 24.04, two compelling options emerge: the RK3588 ARM PC and the N100 Intel PC. These builds offer distinct advantages based on their underlying architectures and hardware configurations. To make an informed decision, it’s crucial to delve into their specifications, performance metrics, and power consumption characteristics.

The RK3588-based ARM PC is built around the Rock 5 ITX board, which packs an impressive octa-core ARM Cortex-A76 and A55 CPU alongside a Mali G610 GPU. This board comes with 8GB of pre-soldered RAM, ensuring a compact and efficient design.

On the other hand, the N100-based Intel PC uses the ASRock N100 DC ITX motherboard. This motherboard features quad-core Intel 13th Gen Efficient cores, providing a balance of performance and energy efficiency. It also includes integrated Intel UHD Graphics and supports up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Performance Showdown

To gauge the real-world performance of these Mini-ITX builds, let’s examine various benchmarks and tests:

Boot Time: The RK3588 has a slight edge, booting in just 24.6 seconds compared to the N100’s 27.2 seconds.

The RK3588 has a slight edge, booting in just 24.6 seconds compared to the N100’s 27.2 seconds. CPU Test (Sysbench): In the Sysbench CPU test, the RK3588 showcases its processing prowess, completing the test in a mere 1.91 seconds. The N100 lags behind, taking 22.57 seconds to finish the same test.

In the Sysbench CPU test, the RK3588 showcases its processing prowess, completing the test in a mere 1.91 seconds. The N100 lags behind, taking 22.57 seconds to finish the same test. GPU Test (GL Mark 2): The N100 takes the lead in graphics performance, scoring an impressive 1985 points in the GL Mark 2 GPU test. The RK3588 puts up a respectable score of 1401 points.

The N100 takes the lead in graphics performance, scoring an impressive 1985 points in the GL Mark 2 GPU test. The RK3588 puts up a respectable score of 1401 points. SSD Read Speed: Both systems offer swift storage performance, with the RK3588 achieving a read speed of 1305 MB/s and the N100 close behind at 1273 MB/s.

Both systems offer swift storage performance, with the RK3588 achieving a read speed of 1305 MB/s and the N100 close behind at 1273 MB/s. Image Rendering (GIMP): When it comes to image rendering tasks in GIMP, the N100 shines, completing them in just 3.5 seconds. The RK3588 takes a bit longer at 8 seconds.

When it comes to image rendering tasks in GIMP, the N100 shines, completing them in just 3.5 seconds. The RK3588 takes a bit longer at 8 seconds. Video Rendering (Kdenlive): The N100 continues to demonstrate its rendering capabilities in Kdenlive, outpacing the RK3588, which takes 2 minutes and 42 seconds to complete the same video rendering tasks.

The N100 continues to demonstrate its rendering capabilities in Kdenlive, outpacing the RK3588, which takes 2 minutes and 42 seconds to complete the same video rendering tasks. Web Performance (Basemark Web 3.0): In web performance tests using Basemark Web 3.0, the N100 achieves a higher score compared to the RK3588’s 348.15 points.

In web performance tests using Basemark Web 3.0, the N100 achieves a higher score compared to the RK3588’s 348.15 points. 4K Video Playback: Both the RK3588 and N100 handle 4K video playback with ease, delivering smooth and immersive viewing experiences.

Power Efficiency

Power consumption is a critical factor to consider, especially for users prioritizing energy efficiency. Here’s how the RK3588 and N100 stack up:

Idle Power Consumption: The RK3588 sips power at idle, consuming approximately 10.2-10.3 Watts. The N100 is slightly more power-hungry, using around 11.1-11.2 Watts when idle.

The RK3588 sips power at idle, consuming approximately 10.2-10.3 Watts. The N100 is slightly more power-hungry, using around 11.1-11.2 Watts when idle. Load Power Consumption: Under load, the RK3588 maintains its power efficiency advantage, consuming about 14.1-14.2 Watts. The N100, on the other hand, draws more power at 22.8-22.9 Watts during intensive tasks.

In summary, both the RK3588 and N100 Mini-ITX builds deliver solid performance for everyday computing tasks and seamless 4K video playback. The RK3588’s power efficiency makes it an attractive choice for users prioritizing low power consumption. However, if raw performance is your primary concern, particularly in CPU and GPU-intensive workloads, the N100 has the upper hand.

Ultimately, the decision between these two Mini-ITX builds running Ubuntu 24.04 comes down to your specific requirements and priorities. Whether you value power efficiency or demand top-notch performance, both the RK3588 and N100 offer compelling options for your next Mini-ITX build.

