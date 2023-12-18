Silent PC build passive cooled N100 mini-ITX system

Imagine a compact PC system that operates in near silence, yet doesn’t compromise on power or efficiency. The N100 mini-ITX PC system built by Christopher Barnatt at Explaining Computers is precisely that—a compact system that combines quiet operation with impressive performance. This build is centered around an ASRock Mini-ITX motherboard, which integrates the N100 processor, a step up from the older i3 433t CPU. It’s perfect for those who value a peaceful work environment and want to reduce their energy footprint without losing out on computing power.

The heart of this system requires an external 19V power supply, which is compatible with the motherboard that supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. The motherboard itself is equipped with a variety of connectivity options, including multiple USB and SATA ports, as well as an M.2 slot that’s perfect for high-speed NVMe SSDs. For storage, this build uses a 2 TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD, ensuring quick and reliable access to your data. The power needs of the system are met by a 19V 65W power unit, which contributes to the build’s energy efficiency.

Silent PC build

When you start putting together your N100 Mini-ITX PC, you’ll find that the motherboard fits perfectly into the case of your choice. One of the key features of this build is its passive cooling design, which eliminates the noise typically associated with fan cooling. However, it’s important to select a case that allows for adequate heat dissipation to prevent overheating. During the installation of the Linux Mint operating system, ensure that you have the correct drivers for full hardware functionality.

Specifications of the N100M

– Intel Quad-Core Processor N100 (up to 3.4 GHz)

– Supports 1 DDR4 DIMM

– 1 PCIe 3.0 x16 (x2 mode), 1 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for WiFi

– Graphics Output Options: D-Sub, HDMI, DisplayPort

– Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec

– 2 SATA3, 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3x2)

– 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Rear), 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Rear, 2 Front)

– Realtek Gigabit LAN

– Supports ASRock Auto Driver Installer

Performance tests of this silent PC build show significant improvements over the i3 models. You can expect faster processing speeds and quicker drive performance, which will enhance your daily computing tasks. Energy consumption is also reduced, both during idle times and active use, which is a testament to the build’s efficiency.

The N100 Mini-ITX silent PC build stands out as an excellent choice for anyone looking to move to a quieter, more energy-efficient computing solution. With its robust connectivity, ample storage space, and passive cooling system, this build strikes a balance between performance and quiet operation. It’s versatile enough for work, entertainment, and even casual gaming, all while keeping your environment peaceful and your energy costs low.



