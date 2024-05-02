Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin teardowns by iFixit

If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the new wearable AI devices recently launched in the form of the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin. You will be pleased to know that iFixit has wasted no time taking their tools to the new wearables to reveal their inner workings. Providing valuable insights into their design, functionality, and the challenges they face in terms of reparability and practical use.

The Rabbit R1, an AI assistant designed to complement smartphones, features a distinctive design with a large screen and an eye-catching steampunk-inspired interior. Its internal components, including large motors and gears, contribute to its robust appearance. However, the device relies on a relatively small 3.85 Wh battery, which is glued to the backplate and may not provide sufficient power for its intended functions. While the camera and motor assembly are easily accessible, the mainboard itself does not contain the AI capabilities, instead relying on cloud-based operations.

Rabbit R1

Design and Build : The Rabbit R1 is a chunky device with a design somewhat reminiscent of steampunk aesthetics, featuring oversized motors and gears.

Access Method : The device has a rear entry for access, suggesting no visible screws and requiring the use of heat and possibly isopropyl alcohol to loosen the glue around the backplate.

Internal Components : Battery : It has a slim battery rated at 3.85 Wh, which is glued to the backplate and deemed insufficient for prolonged use as an AI companion. Motor and Camera Assembly : These components are relatively accessible, held in place by screws. Speaker : Secured by a screw and connector, making it relatively easy to remove. Haptic Motor : Found glued against the front half of the case. Input Wheel : Features a rotary encoder which can be removed with gentle persuasion.

: Mainboard: Contains the processing power but not the Large Action Model itself, which is cloud-based, raising questions about the necessity of the hardware.

Humane AI Pin

Design and Build : Sleek, small, and designed to be reminiscent of a Star Trek communicator, packed with technology despite its compact size.

Access Method : Similar to the Rabbit R1, accessed via heat and elbow grease to remove the backplate.

Internal Components : Battery : Extremely small battery with a capacity just under 1.1 Wh, difficult to remove due to lack of pull tabs. Tech Pack : Includes a laser projector, camera, ambient light and proximity sensors, with the components connected via press connectors. Wireless Charging : Features a wireless charging coil, but with complications related to heat dissipation.

: Mainboard : Like the Rabbit R1, it runs the hardware but relies on a cloud-based LLM for full functionality, necessitating a data or WiFi connection.

: Like the Rabbit R1, it runs the hardware but relies on a cloud-based LLM for full functionality, necessitating a data or WiFi connection. External Battery Pack: Accessed by prying away the top, reveals connections to the wireless coil and contains magnets to align with the charger.

Common Observations

Repairability Concerns : Both devices present challenges in battery removal, which are not only hard to access but also glued down, complicating potential replacements.

: Both devices present challenges in battery removal, which are not only hard to access but also glued down, complicating potential replacements. Device Justification: The article hints at a philosophical debate about whether these devices should exist as standalone gadgets or simply as apps, possibly restricted by app store policies rather than technological limitations.

On the other hand, the Humane AI Pin is designed as a compact, minimalist alternative to smartphones, resembling a Star Trek communicator. It incorporates a laser projector, camera, and sensors within its small form factor. The mainboard handles processing tasks, but the device heavily relies on a continuous data or WiFi connection for cloud-based AI functionality. The Humane AI Pin is powered by an internal 1.1 Wh battery and an additional 1.79 Wh external battery, both of which are firmly glued in place, making battery replacement a challenging task.

iFixit Takes Apart The Rabbit R1 & Humane AI Pin

The teardown analysis reveals significant reparability challenges for both the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin. The primary concern lies in the hard-to-replace batteries, which are firmly glued in place. This design choice raises questions about the long-term durability and maintainability of these devices. As battery life is a crucial factor in the usability and longevity of any electronic device, the difficulty in replacing the batteries may hinder the overall user experience and the devices’ lifespan.

The Rabbit R1’s battery is glued to the backplate, making it challenging to access and replace.

The Humane AI Pin features both an internal and external battery, both of which are firmly glued, complicating the replacement process.

Practicality and Efficiency

While the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin introduce unique features and aim to transform the way we interact with AI, it is important to consider whether their functions could be more efficiently achieved using existing technologies, such as smartphones. Smartphones already offer robust app ecosystems and advanced hardware capabilities, which could potentially replicate or enhance the features offered by these AI devices.

The design of both the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin suggests a potential overlap with smartphone functionality, and the full potential of cloud-based AI may not yet be realized due to current hardware and connectivity limitations. It is worth exploring whether the development of specialized AI apps for smartphones could provide a more practical and accessible solution for integrating AI into our daily lives.

The Future of AI Wearables

Despite the challenges highlighted in the teardown analysis, the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin offer valuable insights into the future of AI integration in everyday devices. As technology continues to advance, the integration of AI into compact and portable gadgets may become more streamlined and efficient, potentially transforming or complementing current smartphone technology.

However, for this shift to occur, several key issues need to be addressed:

Battery life : Improving battery capacity and efficiency is crucial to ensure that AI devices can operate effectively without frequent charging.

: Improving battery capacity and efficiency is crucial to ensure that AI devices can operate effectively without frequent charging. Device reparability : Designing devices with user-friendly reparability in mind, such as easily replaceable batteries, can extend the lifespan of AI gadgets and promote sustainability.

: Designing devices with user-friendly reparability in mind, such as easily replaceable batteries, can extend the lifespan of AI gadgets and promote sustainability. Functional efficacy: Ensuring that AI devices offer unique and valuable features that complement or surpass the capabilities of existing technologies is essential for their widespread adoption.

In conclusion, the teardown analysis of the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin provides a comprehensive understanding of the current state of AI device design and the challenges that need to be overcome. While these devices showcase the potential for groundbreaking AI integration, their present implementations highlight significant hurdles in terms of reparability, battery life, and practical efficiency. The insights gained from these teardowns serve as a valuable foundation for shaping the future development of AI devices and addressing the obstacles that must be tackled to seamlessly embed AI technologies into our everyday lives.

Video Credit: iFixit



