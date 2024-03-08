GD70 Intel 10 Core super quiet mini PC

The GD70 is a new mini PC from KODLIX, a sister brand to Menace Forum, featuring a 10-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-12650H processor. The mini PC supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and includes a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, with additional space for a 2.5-inch drive. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, but it lacks Thunderbolt support. But how does it perform? Thankfully ETA Prime has conducted a hands-on performance test providing more insight into what we can expect from this powerful yet super quiet mini PC.

The beauty of the GD70 lies in its size. It’s small enough to fit into tight spaces, making it ideal for places where you can’t afford to waste desk space. But don’t let its size fool you; it’s built with an advanced cooling system that keeps it running at peak performance without the risk of overheating. This means you can work for hours on end without being disturbed by the sound of an overworked fan.

At the heart of this mini PC is the Intel Core i7-12650H processor. This component is what gives the GD70 its multitasking prowess, allowing you to run multiple applications at once without a hitch. The cooling system plays a crucial role here, too, by keeping the processor cool, ensuring that you can concentrate on your work without any distractions.

Memory is crucial for any computer, and the GD70 has plenty to offer with support for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. This ample memory lets you juggle various tasks, from complex projects to simple web browsing with numerous tabs open, all without experiencing any slowdown. Storage is another highlight of the GD70. It comes with a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which means you’ll enjoy quick boot and load times. Plus, there’s space to add an extra 2.5-inch drive, giving you the flexibility to expand your storage as your needs evolve.

The GD70 doesn’t skimp on connectivity either. It’s equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. This array of connections allows you to hook up a variety of peripherals and establish network connections with ease. One thing to note is the lack of Thunderbolt support. This might be a downside if you’re in need of ultra-fast data transfers. However, the existing connectivity options should suffice for most users’ needs.

For those interested in graphics, the GD70 includes integrated Intel UHD Graphics. While it’s not cut out for hardcore gaming, it’s more than capable of handling basic games, media playback, and everyday tasks. Another advantage of the GD70 is its energy efficiency. It consumes less power, which is not only good for your electricity bill but also better for the environment.

: GD70 CPU : Intel Core i7-12650H Cores : 10 (6 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores) Threads : 16 Performance Cores Max Turbo Frequency : Up to 4.7 GHz Efficiency Cores Max Turbo Frequency : Up to 3.5 GHz

: Intel Core i7-12650H GPU : Built-in Intel UHD Graphics Max Frequency : Up to 1.4 GHz Execution Units : 64

: Built-in Intel UHD Graphics Memory : Supports up to 64 GB DDR4 Speed : 3200 MT/s Configuration in Review Unit : 32 GB DDR4

: Supports up to 64 GB DDR4 Storage : M.2 NVMe SSD Slot : PCIe 4.0, with a 1 TB drive included in the review unit Additional Slot : Space for one 2.5″ drive, with mounting hardware and cabling provided

: Networking : Wi-Fi : Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth : Version 5.2 Ethernet : 2.5 Gb

: Operating System : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Ports : Front: 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack 2 x USB 3.2 ports Rear: 1 x Power-in 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2, not Thunderbolt) 1 x Full-size HDMI (Version unspecified) 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 2 x USB 2.0 ports

: Cooling : Large rear cooler for the CPU

: Large rear cooler for the CPU Power Supply : 120W

: 120W Design : Form Factor : Super small Aesthetics : Minimalistic design with good ventilation for cooling

: Additional Features : Included Accessories : HDMI cable, mounting bracket for 2.5″ drive, all necessary hardware and cabling for installation

The GD70 is primarily targeted at office workers and students who need a reliable and silent computer. It’s not designed for high-end gaming, but for almost everything else, it’s an excellent choice. You can find the GD70 on Amazon, available in different configurations. This allows you to choose the right mix of storage and RAM to fit your specific needs and budget. To sum it up, the GD70 mini PC by KODLIX is a compact, potent, and silent work companion that’s perfect for anyone who values efficiency and a minimal footprint. With its strong CPU, ample memory, and wide range of connectivity options, it’s a standout choice for your day-to-day computing tasks.

