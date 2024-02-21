CTL Chromebook NL73 Series with Wi-Fi 6E and MIL-STD-810H Military Grade design

CTL has recently unveiled a new line of Chromebooks, the NL73 Series, which is tailored to meet the needs of the education sector. These devices come equipped with the latest Intel Processors N100 and N200, delivering up to 22% more power than their predecessors. This boost in performance is crucial for running complex applications smoothly, an important aspect for educational institutions looking to enhance their tech infrastructure.

CTL Chromebook NL73

The NL73 Series stands out with its cutting-edge Intel Wi-Fi 6E technology, which provides faster internet speeds and more reliable networking. This feature is particularly beneficial for students and educators who depend on uninterrupted online collaboration and access to a wealth of educational materials.

CTL understands that each school has its own set of technology needs and budget considerations. To address this, the company offers customizable purchase and service plans for the Chromebook NL73 Series. Schools can tailor their technology solutions to fit their specific circumstances. The standard one-year warranty, complete with complimentary two-way shipping for the first year, adds an extra layer of confidence for buyers.

MIL-STD-810H

Durability is a key consideration for any technology used in a classroom setting, and CTL has addressed this by engineering the Chromebook NL73 Series to conform to MIL-STD-810H military standards. These Chromebooks are built to withstand the rigors of daily use in schools. Additionally, the keyboards are spill-resistant, offering extra protection against the inevitable mishaps that can occur in busy learning environments.

One of the standout features of the NL73 Series is the promise of long-term support from Google, with automatic updates available until June 2033. This commitment underscores CTL’s focus on sustainable product lifecycle management and provides schools with the assurance that their investment will stay up-to-date with the latest software developments.

Intel Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity

The Chromebook NL73 Series also boasts a variety of connectivity options, including USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, making it easy to connect a range of devices and accessories. The long battery life is another key benefit, as it allows the Chromebooks to operate for a full school day on a single charge, which is essential for the hectic schedules of students and teachers.

The Chromebook NL73 Series is now available for purchase directly from CTL’s website, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. With its combination of enhanced performance, robust connectivity, durable construction, and flexible purchasing options, the Chromebook NL73 Series is well-equipped to support the varied needs of modern educational settings.

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series Specifications

Quad-Core Intel Processor N100 or Intel Processor N200 CPU

6 MB L3 cache

3.40 / 3.7 GHz burst frequency

4 GB or 8 GB LP-DDR5/5x SDRAM

64 GB eMMC / 128 GB UEFI storage

Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E

1366 x 768 Intel UMA graphics

16:9 / HD / flat / glossy type LED backlight / eDP interface

HD panel, 220 nits

10-point multi-touch with touch glass hardness 7H (NL72TW/TWB)

USI 1.0 or USI 2.0 pen ready (NL72TW/TWB)

Durable, 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

IP41 and MTL810H rated body, drop-tested up to 75 cm

USB interface HD camera integrated with LED indicator, rotational camera

2.85 lbs. and up

Integrated carry handle

USB 3.0 (Type A) gen1 x 2

USB Type C gen1 x 2 with PD function

Audio (one 3.5 mm 4-pole single or combo jack)



