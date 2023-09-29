New Qualcomm Snapdragon XR Gen 2 and AR Gen 1 platforms for spatial computing and more

In a significant development in the realm of spatial computing, Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled two new platforms, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1. These platforms are set to revolutionize the next generation of mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR) devices, and smart glasses, offering users a more immersive and seamless experience.

The Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform is a significant advancement in the field of MR and VR technology. It amalgamates MR and VR technology into a single chip architecture, a move that is expected to enhance immersive experiences. This integration allows for the creation of thinner, more comfortable headsets that do not require an external battery pack, thus eliminating one of the significant pain points for users of such devices.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform is designed with a focus on power optimizations for a thermal budget. This design consideration enables the creation of sleek, lightweight smart glasses, a much-needed feature for users who prefer less bulky wearables. The AR1 platform also offers users the ability to capture, share, or live-stream hands-free directly from the glasses, adding a layer of convenience and functionality.

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

One of the standout features of these platforms is the incorporation of on-device AI for personal assistant experiences. This feature is expected to enhance user interaction with the devices, making them more intuitive and user-friendly.

The development of these platforms was not a solo endeavor. Qualcomm Technologies collaborated with Meta, a leading technology company, to bring these platforms to life. The fruits of this collaboration are set to debut on Meta devices in 2023, marking a significant milestone in the commercial application of these platforms. The Meta Quest 3, for instance, will be powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform, while the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection will utilize the Snapdragon AR1 Platform.

“Qualcomm Technologies has a relentless commitment to build technologies and solutions that will transform the future of computing. The Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon AR1 Platforms are the latest purpose-built processors that are designed to power the next generation of MR and VR devices and sleek smart glasses for all,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The commercial debut of these two platforms with Meta is a further step forward in realizing our joint vision – unlocking premium, all-in-one XR devices and smart glasses that are affordable to users around the globe.”

Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1

However, Qualcomm’s vision extends beyond its collaboration with Meta. The company plans to work with other manufacturers, with the aim of having these platforms incorporated into their devices by 2024. This move is expected to broaden the reach and application of these platforms, making them more accessible to a wider range of users.

Qualcomm Technologies’ introduction of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platforms represents a significant leap in the field of spatial computing. By combining MR and VR technology into a single chip architecture and optimizing power for lightweight smart glasses, Qualcomm is paving the way for the next generation of MR, VR devices, and smart glasses. The collaboration with Meta and future plans with other manufacturers further underscore Qualcomm’s commitment to transforming the future of computing with these purpose-built processors.

“At Meta, we’re focused on developing the technologies of the future in mixed reality and smart glasses, as well as the foundational innovations that will one day power our vision for AR glasses,” said Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Meta’s CTO and Head of Reality Labs. “Building this future computing platform requires an industry-leading partner and this is where our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is critical. Together, we are defining next-generation technologies that deliver massive breakthroughs in power, performance, and AI. The latest Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon AR1 Platforms, which power Meta Quest 3 and our next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, are another testament to the strength of this collaboration and we are thrilled for users around the world to experience them.”



