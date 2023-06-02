Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform expands

Qualcomm has announced that it is adding some new features to its Qualcomm Snapdragon Space XR Developer Platform, this includes the ability for developers to add head-worn AR experiences to existing smartphone applications and more.

The company helped pioneer smartphone augmented reality (AR) over 13 years ago and with Snapdragon Spaces, is reimagining what smartphone-powered AR can be when combined with AR glasses. The latest Snapdragon Spaces SDK release has unlocked the next evolution in smartphone-powered AR with a new feature called Dual Render Fusion. This feature enables developers to easily extend their 2D mobile applications into world-scale 3D experiences, without any prior XR experience required, elegantly fusing the simplicity and familiarity of the smartphone with the AR glasses capacity to enable immersive experiences. Dual Render Fusion is designed to deliver smartphone AR’s full potential, making it accessible to a wider range of developers than ever before.

With thousands of developers, and brands like Red Bull and Kittch embracing the Snapdragon Spaces platform, the community has been a critical building block in enhancing the platform’s features, helping to break through the limits of reality. The most innovative companies in XR are building with Snapdragon Spaces across enterprise and consumer virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and AR in a variety of application categories.

You can find out more information about all of the new features that are coming to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Space XR Developer Platform over at the Qualcomm website at the link below.

