New Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor unveiled

Qualcomm has added a new mid-range processor to its range with the launch of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and it features a Snapdragon X62 5G modem and comes with Bluetooth 5.2.

One of the first handsets to get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile processor is the new Redmi Note Pro, this han dset is due to launch later this week on the 21st of September.

Choose your own adventure with radiant gaming while seamlessly keeping your day on track with convenient AI. Plus, capture wow-worthy photography and videography while enjoying endless connectivity on your exploration of next-level Snapdragon experiences.

Bold performance is fueled by our advanced Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU for smooth multitasking, gaming, and beyond. And, with speedy recharging via Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ technology, your favorite activities are never out of reach.

Immerse yourself in dazzling entertainment. Capture crisp photos and staggered 4K HDR videos while enhancing nighttime shots with Qualcomm® Low Light powered by a dedicated Qualcomm® AI Engine. Plus, experience boosted vibrancy and lower latency from select Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ Features, like Qualcomm® Game Color Plus and Qualcomm® Game Quick Touch.

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor over at Qualcomm at the link below, we can expect to see this processor in a wide range of mid-range handsets soon.

Source Qualcomm



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals