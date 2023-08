Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series designed for next-gen handheld games consoles

Qualcomm has pulled back the curtain on its latest innovation, the Snapdragon G Series. This new portfolio, specifically designed for the next generation of handheld gaming devices, is set to revolutionize the gaming industry. The G Series is a testament to Qualcomm’s commitment to addressing the increasing diversity in gaming content, capabilities, and cost, thereby enabling a wider range of handheld gaming devices.

The G Series is divided into three distinct tiers: G1, G2, and G3. The latest addition to this impressive lineup is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform. This expansion of the G Series is a clear indication of Qualcomm’s dedication to catering to the diverse needs of the gaming community.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 platform is tailored for gaming enthusiasts, allowing game streaming from cloud services, PCs, and consoles via Wi-Fi. Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 elevates the experience by incorporating 5G connectivity for seamless streaming and the flexibility to install Android games. As the crown jewel of the G series, the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 takes gaming to another level. It is the series’ first offering that boasts of exclusive gaming features including life-like graphics with ray tracing, Wi-Fi 7, and GPU performance that’s more than twice as powerful and CPU performance that’s over 40 percent faster than its predecessor.

Qualcomm is not alone in this venture. Several companies, including AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm, are joining forces with Qualcomm to create devices powered by the Snapdragon G Series Platforms. This collaboration is a clear indication of the industry’s confidence in the potential of the G Series.

The Snapdragon G1, the first tier of the G Series, is designed for fanless handheld gaming devices. It focuses on game streaming, with an emphasis on lag-free connectivity and extended battery life. The Snapdragon G2, on the other hand, is optimized for full-featured mobile and cloud gaming. It boasts cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E from Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System.

The Snapdragon G3, the flagship tier, is built for enthusiast features and performance. It offers over 30% faster CPU performance and 2x faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform, the latest addition to the G Series, includes high-end gaming features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, and fast wireless speeds via Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) as well as 5G sub-6 and mmWave.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design is now available for sampling to select OEMs and ODMs. This move is set to further solidify Qualcomm’s position as a leader in the gaming industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of gamers worldwide. With the unveiling of the Snapdragon G Series, the future of handheld gaming looks brighter than ever.

Qualcomm has developed the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design to fast track the production process for partners. This blueprint includes premium features such as a 6.8-inch FH+ AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers enhanced by Snapdragon Sound technology, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Such a reference design, which spares partners the trouble of building their handheld devices from scratch, is aimed at cutting costs and streamlining the design process.

Source: Qualcomm



