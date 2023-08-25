Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series designed for next-gen handheld games consoles

Qualcomm has pulled back the curtain on its latest innovation, the Snapdragon G Series. This new portfolio, specifically designed for the next generation of handheld gaming devices, is set to revolutionize the gaming industry. The G Series is a testament to Qualcomm’s commitment to addressing the increasing diversity in gaming content, capabilities, and cost, thereby enabling a wider range of handheld gaming devices.

The G Series is divided into three distinct tiers: G1, G2, and G3. The latest addition to this impressive lineup is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform. This expansion of the G Series is a clear indication of Qualcomm’s dedication to catering to the diverse needs of the gaming community.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 platform is tailored for gaming enthusiasts, allowing game streaming from cloud services, PCs, and consoles via Wi-Fi. Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 elevates the experience by incorporating 5G connectivity for seamless streaming and the flexibility to install Android games. As the crown jewel of the G series, the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 takes gaming to another level. It is the series’ first offering that boasts of exclusive gaming features including life-like graphics with ray tracing, Wi-Fi 7, and GPU performance that’s more than twice as powerful and CPU performance that’s over 40 percent faster than its predecessor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series

Qualcomm is not alone in this venture. Several companies, including AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm, are joining forces with Qualcomm to create devices powered by the Snapdragon G Series Platforms. This collaboration is a clear indication of the industry’s confidence in the potential of the G Series.

Snapdragon G1

The Snapdragon G1, the first tier of the G Series, is designed for fanless handheld gaming devices. It focuses on game streaming, with an emphasis on lag-free connectivity and extended battery life. The Snapdragon G2, on the other hand, is optimized for full-featured mobile and cloud gaming. It boasts cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E from Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System.

Snapdragon G2

The Snapdragon G3, the flagship tier, is built for enthusiast features and performance. It offers over 30% faster CPU performance and 2x faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform, the latest addition to the G Series, includes high-end gaming features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio with Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, and fast wireless speeds via Wi-Fi 7 High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) as well as 5G sub-6 and mmWave.

Snapdragon G3

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design is now available for sampling to select OEMs and ODMs. This move is set to further solidify Qualcomm’s position as a leader in the gaming industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of gamers worldwide. With the unveiling of the Snapdragon G Series, the future of handheld gaming looks brighter than ever.

Qualcomm has developed the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design to fast track the production process for partners. This blueprint includes premium features such as a 6.8-inch FH+ AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers enhanced by Snapdragon Sound technology, 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Such a reference design, which spares partners the trouble of building their handheld devices from scratch, is aimed at cutting costs and streamlining the design process.

Source: Qualcomm



