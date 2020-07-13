QNAP QuTS hero TS-hx86 Xeon D NAS

Network attached storage manufacturer QNAP has introduced a new addition to their range of devices introducing the 6-bay TS-h686 and 8-bay TS-h886. Both systems have been designed to provide users with a “robust yet affordable NAS solution for high-end businesses” powered by Intel Xeon D-1600 series processors supported by up to 128 GB server-grade DDR4 ECC memory. Connectivity is provided by 2.5 GbEM.2 and NVMe Gen 3 x 4 SSD slots and PCIe expandability are provided.

“The TS-hx86 NAS comes with two 2.5-inch SSD trays and two M.2 NVMe Gen 3 x4 SSD slots, allowing for SSD caching configuration to increase IOPS performance and reduce latency, especially perfect for databases and virtualization applications.”

“Our rackmount QuTS hero NAS systems have arrived to high acclaim, and now we are rolling out desktop form factor models to cater to small organizations that lack sufficient space for on-premises servers” said David Tsao, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the TS-hx86 is perfect for these organizations to fulfill workgroup file sharing with ZFS advantages, to tackle Big Data storage challenges, and provide exceptional IO performance and seamless cross-team collaboration.”

“The four 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports support Port Trunking and failover, and work with QNAP’s managed and unmanaged 10 GbE/2.5 GbE switches, assisting organizations in implementing high-speed, secure and scalable network environments without going over budget. Dual PCIe slots are included for extending core NAS functionalities, for example, adding 5 GbE/10 GbE/25 GbE/40 GbE network cards; QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs or 10 GbE (10GBASE-T) connectivity; QXP expansion cards to connect QNAP’s multi-SATA 6 Gb/s expansion enclosures; and entry-level graphics cards to add HDMI output, increase video transcoding/streaming performance, and provide GPU pass-through to virtual machines.”

Source : TPU

