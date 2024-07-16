QNAP 100 GbE Switch QSW-M7308R-4X Upgrades to L3 Lite Management

Tired of dealing with network bottlenecks and downtime? QNAP’s QSW-M7308R-4X 100GbE managed switch could be your ticket to a smoother, more efficient network experience. With its L3 Lite management capabilities and support for high-bandwidth applications like 4K/8K video streaming and AI, this switch offers a robust solution for enterprises looking to enhance their network infrastructure.

QNAP has unveiled its latest innovation, the QSW-M7308R-4X, a 100GbE managed switch that now supports QSS Pro with L3 Lite management capabilities. This advanced switch is designed to help enterprises efficiently manage mid-to-large-scale high-speed network infrastructures while staying within budget. The QSW-M7308R-4X is particularly beneficial for high-bandwidth applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, Big Data, AI, and AV-over-IP.

Advanced Network Management with QSS Pro

The QSW-M7308R-4X adopts QNAP’s latest QSS Pro network management software, which provides L3 Lite management capabilities. This includes IP settings (IPv4, IPv6, DNS), static routing, DHCP server, SNTP, and advanced VLAN features. These functionalities enable more granular deployment and management of segmented network transmission infrastructures, making it easier for enterprises to maintain and manage their networks.

MC-LAG Redundancy for Uninterrupted Networking

One of the standout features of the QSW-M7308R-4X is its support for Multi-chassis Link Aggregation (MC-LAG). This ensures uninterrupted switch networking by providing high availability and fault tolerance. Enterprises can rely on this feature to maintain continuous network operations, even in the event of a hardware failure.

Optimized for High-Bandwidth Applications

The QSW-M7308R-4X is designed to handle high-bandwidth applications efficiently. Whether it’s 4K/8K video streaming, Big Data analytics, AI, or AV-over-IP, this switch ensures smooth and reliable performance. The inclusion of IGMP Snooping functions and an AV-over-IP wizard helps in connecting multiple AV endpoints and forwarding multicast traffic, thereby reducing latency and improving network connection efficiency.

The QSW-M7308R-4X comes with twelve network ports: four 100GbE QSFP28 and eight 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports. The 25GbE SFP28 interface is also backward compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1 Gb SFP. This flexibility allows enterprises to expand their network scale conveniently to meet future requirements. The switch also features a switching capacity of up to 1200 Gbps and is compliant with IEEE 802.3x standards.

Pricing and Availability

The QSW-M7308R-4X is available for purchase through QNAP's official website and authorized distributors. Pricing details can vary based on the region and specific configurations. Enterprises interested in upgrading their network infrastructure can contact QNAP for a detailed quote and availability information.



