New slimmer PlayStation 5 console unveiled by Sony

Sony has unveiled a new PlayStation 5 model, set to launch this holiday season, that promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience in a smaller, sleeker package. The new PS5 Slim model boasts a smaller form factor, being 30% smaller in volume and 18% to 24% lighter than previous models. This reduction in size and weight does not compromise the console’s performance or features, but rather enhances its portability and ease of use. The console’s design also includes four separate cover panels, featuring a glossy top and matte bottom, adding a touch of elegance to its overall aesthetic.

Slim PS5 Pricing and availability in November 2023

Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive

One of the most notable features of the new PS5 model is the inclusion of an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. This drive, which can also be added later to the PS5 Digital Edition, offers gamers the ability to play Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, providing a superior visual experience. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive will be sold separately for 79.99 USD | 119.99 EURO | 99.99 GBP | 11,980 JPY.

In addition to the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, the new PS5 model also includes a 1 TB SSD, providing ample storage for games, apps, and other content. This is a significant upgrade from previous models, allowing gamers to store more games and content without worrying about running out of space.

The new PS5 model will be available from November in the U.S., with a global rollout expected in the following months. Once the current PS5 model inventory is sold out, the new model will be the only one available, making it a highly anticipated release for gamers worldwide

New slimmer PlayStation 5 console

Sony PS5 slim 2023

The recommended retail prices for the new PS5 model are: PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD | 549.99 EUR | 479.99 GBP | 66,980 JPY (includes tax); PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD | 449.99 EUR | 389.99 GBP | 59,980 JPY (includes tax).

Vertical PS5 stand

The new PS5 model will come with a horizontal stand included, and a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY. This gives gamers the flexibility to choose the orientation that best suits their gaming setup.

From early 2024, PS5 Console Covers for the new model will be available in various colors, including an all-matte Black and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver, starting at 54.99 USD | 54.99 EURO | 44.99 GBP | 7,480 JPY. Additional colors will be released in the future, allowing gamers to personalize their consoles to match their style.

The new PS5 model offers a host of updated features in a smaller, more compact design. With the inclusion of an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, a 1 TB SSD, and the availability of various console cover colors from 2024, Sony continues to innovate and enhance the gaming experience for its users. The new PS5 model is a testament to Sony’s commitment to delivering the best in gaming technology, and it is set to be a game-changer in the console market.



