Game developers reveal more about the PS VR2

Over the weekend Sony released a new video showing an unboxing of its second generation PlayStation VR2 headset, offering a quick glimpse of what you can expect to find in the box. The official PS VR2 headset will be officially launching later this month and is now available to preorder before its launch on February 22, 2023. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect about developing games for the PS VR2 and from game developers that have already been creating virtual games and environments for you to enjoy.

To recap the PS VR2 virtual reality headset features an OLED display offering a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye together with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 120Hz. The headset offers a field-of-view of approximately 110 degrees and features a Six-axis motion sensing system thanks to the inclusion of three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer. The PS VR2 also features an IR proximity sensor, 4 embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking​, IR camera for eye tracking per eye and vibration feedback on the headset.

PS VR2

“With PS VR 2 due later this month, developers are starting to share details on their games – and the rich specification and capabilities of Sony’s new headset. In this interview, John Linneman discusses Song in the Smoke with developer 17-bit, plus you’ll get to see plenty of gameplay along with PSVR 2 vs PSVR 1 vs Oculus Quest comparisons.”

Source : Sony : Digital Foundry





