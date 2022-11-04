Sony announces 11 new PS VR2 games

Yesterday we hear that Sony would be launching their new PS VR2 in February and now Sony has unveiled 11 new games for their new VR headset.

The 11 new games that are coming to the OS VR2 in 2023 include The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Pistol Whip VR, Zenith: The Last City, After The Fall, Tentacular.

Sony has released trailers and more details for each of the new 11 games coming to the PS VR2 in 2023, we get to have a look at one of these games in one of the new trailers.

One of the new games coming to the PS VR2 in 2022 is Crossfire: Sierra Squad, this can be seen in action in the video below.

Greetings, mercenaries! We at Smilegate are thrilled to announce that we are working on a brand-new VR game called Crossfire: Sierra Squad! The first-person shooter incorporates innovative features offered by PS VR2, and is planned to launch on PS VR2 in 2023.

Sony has not given released dates as yet for all of these new games, although you can find out more details about them at the link below.

