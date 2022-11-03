PlayStation VR2 headset coming in February for $549.99

Sony has announced that their new PlayStation VR2 headset will launch in February 2023 and the device will retail for $549.99.

You will soon be able to pre-order the PlayStation VR2 and the new PS VR2 Sense Controller charging station later this month ahead of next year’s launch.

Over the past several months, we’ve introduced PlayStation VR2 and provided glimpses into the next generation of virtual reality gaming, which will allow you to escape into new worlds while feeling a groundbreaking sense of immersion. Today, I’m very pleased to announce that PlayStation VR2 is officially launching on February 22, 2023. PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller, will also launch the same day.

Here is the PS VR2 lineup and recommended retail pricing for each product. Availability in each country is subject to local import regulations.

You can find out more details about the new PlayStation VR2 headset over at Sony at the link below, Sony has said that the pricing and availability may vary by country. As yet there are no details on exactly how much the new VR2 will retail for in the UK, we should have some details on this later this month.

Source Sony



