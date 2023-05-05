SPINN unique protective wrappers for your gear

If you need to carry camera equipment, electronics and other expensive gadgets in your backpack you might be interested in a new set of protective wrappers designed by the team at SPINN. The new range has been designed to provide users with a fully self-adhesive protective wrapper for all technical equipment that deserves special care.

Building on the teams previous products the latest range features three new optimized dimensions, a new color that hides dust and another all-new XL size to safely cover professional, large-format camera accessories. “There is so much expensive stuff that deserves improved protection on your adventures! Don’t want to be super careful, don’t have a lot of space or time to waste? Well, it’s really quite simple.” Early bird promotions are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $18 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Perfect fit, superior adjustability and four sizes to choose from. The SPINN CW.01 wrap perfectly covers everything from your eyewear to your camera equipment and even a full-size laptop or tripod without adding bulk. The smooth, heavy-duty microfibre shell and the well-balanced range of sizes make the SPINN CW.01 an ideal mate for your tech gear. The new CW.01 protective wrapper comes in size S: 29x29cm (11.5×11.5″), size M: 39x39cm (15.5×15.5″), size L: 49x49cm (19.5×19.5″) and size XL: 74x74cm (29×29″)”

Protective wrappers

– Size S: 29x29cm (11.5×11.5″)

– Size M: 39x39cm (15.5×15.5″)

– Size L: 49x49cm (19.5×19.5″)

– Size XL: 74x74cm (29×29″)

– SET of size S, M & L

– SET of size S, M, L & XL

“Size S fits for camera lenses up to 80mm diameter and 130mm length, filters, cell phones, glasses, hard drives, USB-cables and chargers. Size M is a real workhorse – it fits well for mirrorless cameras with 24-100 lenses, single lenses up to 100mm diameter and 230mm length, iPads up to 12″, boom boxes and binoculars. Size L fits perfectly for DSLRs with 24-105 lenses and larger, single lenses up to 120mm diameter and 340mm length, tripods up to 400mmx90mm and 12″–16″ notebooks. Size XL is ideal for lighting equipment, large tripods and pro-studio accessories.”

Assuming that the SPINN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the SPINN protective wrappers for your gear project watch the promotional video below.

“Whatever you want to enclose with the SPINN CW.01 protective wrapper, its adhesive force will withstand almost any load. Watch this video to see just how strong it covers even with heavy objects and wrapping is easy – simply place your device in the centre of your CW.01 protective wrapper and fold all sides towards the centre of the wrap. Done!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the protective wrappers for your gear, jump over to the official SPINN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





