Videographers and photographers searching for a versatile stand for their smartphone or camera might be interested in the new TOKQI C03 Octopus camera tripod. Offering 360° rotation and a detachable ball head together with removable phone clip and wireless remote control the flexible camera tripod is now available to purchase on Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 35 days remaining.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Experience limitless photography with our C03 Octopus Tripod! Whether you’re capturing a beachside sunset, documenting breathtaking views from a mountain peak, or preserving precious moments at home, our Octopus Tripod will be your reliable assistant. Its flexibility and stability ensure you get the perfect shot in any terrain and environment. Its unique design allows it to wrap around and secure your smartphone, ensuring you get the perfect shot in any terrain or setting. Unleash your creativity and engage with your surroundings like never before, capturing stunning images with ease.”

Octopus camera tripod

“Achieve the perfect angle for every shot with our tripod’s detachable ball head, easily connect external video lights, microphones, and other equipment for seamless compatibility with smartphones, cameras,etc.Create professional-quality photos with ease and indulge in an unprecedented level of shooting pleasure. Capture breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable memories with our tripod’s 360-degree omnidirectional ball head. Effortlessly frame your subject from any angle and create stunning visuals that leave a lasting impression.”

If the TOKQI C03 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the TOKQI C03 Octopus camera tripod project review the promotional video below.

“Embrace the convenience of removable design phone clip, allowing you to seamlessly answer phone calls and reply to messages whenever you need, effortlessly handle various tasks with ease, staying connected and efficiently throughout your day. Experience unmatched stability and precision with 638mm tripod’s robust aluminum extension pole, designed to provide a secure, slip-free shooting experience. Confidently capture shake-free images and videos with ease, taking your photography to new heights.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the Octopus camera tripod, jump over to the official TOKQI C03 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





