CZUR ET professional book and document scanner with auto flattened technology

If you need to scan pages from books or paper documents you may be interested in the new professional document scanner created by the team over at CZUR. The CZUR ET scanner features second-generation auto flattening technology created to remove the curvature of books as you scan, making for a quicker and more effective scanning process. Priced at $410 the CZUR ET Scanner is now available to purchase with or without a Wi-Fi connection and worldwide shipping is available.

CZUR ET professional book and document scanner features :

– Use Case & Speed: ET series is the professional scanner with a scanning speed of 1.5s/page. You can easily scan a 300 page book within 10 min, which is 10 times faster than traditional scanner. Perfect choice if the things you need to scan are mostly books.

– Patented Book Curve Flattening Technology: Removes the curvature of books in CZUR’s software. No need to flatten the page curves by hand.

– Auto-Detect Page Turn and Auto Scan: Intelligent software auto-detects page turn and can trigger scan automatically for effortless scanning.The convenient foot pedal can also be used to trigger scanning, while it frees your hands.

– Lifetime Free OCR Software: OCR supports 180+ languages. It converts your scanned documents to editable Word/PDF/Excel/TIFF or JPG.

– Supplementary Lightning: 2 High-Quality supplementary lights are added to ET18 Pro, making it possible to scan glossy papers (recommend to turn off the overhead light, only use side lights)

“Czur’s patented curve-flattening technology means there’s no need to unbind books to get top-quality scans. You’ll be shocked to witness how quickly and cleanly the ET Series Scanner can digitize your material right before your eyes. Use your precious time on your project itself and less time figuring out the details. Usability is our top priority. Though professional and sophisticated in features and technology, our ET Series Scanner is easy to use for anyone. Simple in design and functionality, the ET Series Scanner makes the logistics of your project streamlined and easy to operate without bulkiness or taking up space.”

“The OCR (Optimal Character Recognition) technology can convert your scanned images to editable files. Digitze, search and edit your files in one place. Whether you need to digitize blueprints for your business, thick bound history books for your research, generate and present in real-time to demonstrate material with your class or office, or other objects for your work and hobbies, the ET Series Scanner will get your projects done in less time with no headaches. “

Source : Czur

