CZUR Mirror: Does this product really help correct my sitting posture and relieve back pain?

Probably at home, you sit at your desk and use a laptop. Many times you have experienced pain due to a bad posture, and it is awful. It hurts a lot. You can feel the pain mostly in your back, neck, and shoulder. Your Fitbit or phone nags you every hour to move, yet you don’t. It’s too easy to ignore. As you slump into your rubbish chair, the chance of experiencing bad posture becomes possible.

Don’t panic. Firstly, you need the best office chair, desk, and laptop stand, if you’re using a laptop. Secondly, say hello to CZUR Mirror, a ‘true AI’ posture corrector that yells at you (if you let it) instead of nagging you to get your spine healthy. It also uses lasers.

How does it work?

In general, bad posture puts pressure on your cervical spine, so the CZUR Mirror aims to keep your spine in alignment by focusing on your entire upper body. Whenever you lean forward, a robotic woman’s voice or laser lights all over your desk will alert you.

It’s easy to set up and, on laser light mode, relatively unobtrusive. However, despite its customizable modes for reading or drawing, it’s a pretty basic device. Although the CZUR Mirror provides endless data and a variety of posture reports, its only purpose is to keep your spine in alignment by focusing on your entire upper body and the position of your head. It could help you as your personal posture trainer if you’re a member of the WFH generation suffering from bad posture.

What are the disadvantages of incorrect sitting posture?

It has been proven that incorrect sitting posture can have several negative effects on the body; luckily, physical therapy can ease much of this pain and discomfort. Here come four disadvantages of incorrect sitting posture.

Puts your body in danger

In a properly aligned spine, the three main curves form an S shape. These natural curves can change shape over time as a result of poor posture, which can cause excessive pressure on the wrong areas of the spine. Bad posture can slowly erode the ability of your spine to absorb shock, putting your body at risk for more severe injuries in the future.

Chance of increasing back pain

Poor posture causes unwanted strain on your upper and lower back. Slouching forward flattens your back muscles by putting pressure between your shoulder blades. Your posture is likely to be the cause of pain below your neck and around your tailbone after a long day at work.

Negative impact on the neck and causes headaches

Your postural habits put pressure on your posterior muscles, which negatively impact your neck. Whether your shoulders are hunched forward, or your head is angled downward, the tightness of these muscles puts stress on your neck, resulting in tension headaches.

Can lead to poor sleep

A poor posture can put your whole system of muscles in a dangerous position. If you cannot fully relax your body at night, you may find yourself tossing and turning to find a comfortable position for your neck and back, which leads to hours of lost sleep.

What are the products currently on the market?

Like CZUR Mirror, there are several posture corrector products available in the market. Various posture correctors are out there, but most are just belts and braces, which can be uncomfortable and sometimes don’t fix the problem. Based on the reviews and ratings, we have shortlisted a few of them, which really work well.

Comezy Back Posture Corrector

The Comezy Back Posture Corrector is designed to keep your head and upper body upright, preventing you from slumping forward, which puts stress on your neck. This posture corrector device fits easily under clothing in case you don’t want to lose your office style.

Note: While using this posture corrector device, it is also important to remember that you can only correct your posture superficially. Since the entire process is conducted by external binding, rather than your own muscles, your posture will remain unchanged when you get rid of this device. When shopping, keep that in mind.

Upright GO

Upright GO is a bundle that combines an app and a wearable posture corrector device. The device is attached to your upper back and vibrates every time you round your shoulders. If you’re nervous about the bulky design of some posture correctors, this is a great option for you.

Note: While using this posture corrector device, it is imperative that you always replace the back patch. This is a very troublesome and expensive process.

CZUR Mirror: A product that can really help change

Many posture correctors are out there, but most of them are wearables, like belts and braces, which look uncomfortable and don’t fix the problem. AI posture correctors like the CZUR Mirror can be a great tool for developing correct sitting habits and building muscle memory. The CZUR Mirror features no-touch, hands-free operation. Thus, it is unique since it has no rival other than the pricey Upright GO wearable posture corrector that slips under clothes or hangs from a necklace and vibrates when you slouch.

With the CZUR Mirror, you can examine your posture from a distance while it sits on your desk. The dimensions of the device are 133 x 42 x 42 mm, its weight is 189 grams, and it features a USB-C cable.

The device has a small 2 MP camera on the front detecting your posture and laser light that acts as a visual alert to you if your posture needs to be corrected. The device also has a small speaker if you want to be yelled at.

How to set up and use

Setting it up is easy. It only requires that you connect the power. It’s fairly versatile. It can work anywhere between 50 and 80 cm from you, commonly beside your monitor or laptop. It works even if it’s not in the center.

Using the product is also easy. Thanks to a USB-C terminator that fits into the undercarriage of the device at a 45-degree angle. It is also small enough to easily fit into a handbag and work bag.

CZUR Mirror tracks and analyses your sitting posture in its “Smart Mode.” Besides, it learns your habits, and gradually encourages you to sit up straight, retract your chin, raise your head, and look straight ahead. This is the company’s mission statement, but there’s also a ‘custom’ setting that lets you create a sitting posture that allows you to lower your head – perhaps for reading or sketching.

To put it into the custom mode, you need only press the top of the CZUR Mirror twice for two seconds, after which it asks you to hold your position for five seconds. You can even hear a spoken countdown and see a picture of your position right away in the app.

The CZUR Mirror app also lets you add sedentary reminders, change the speaker and laser brightness, adjust the CZUR Mirror’s sensitivity, and download firmware.

Summary

This smart product focuses on improving your sitting habits naturally and effectively. With a smart mode and custom mode, you can form healthy sitting habits in just 7 days. It acts as your personal posture trainer and forms an effective habit to sit correctly at your desk. After forming an effective habit, you will not need to rely on any type of product to relieve low back pain.

Source: CZUR official

