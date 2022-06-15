MOFT minimalist, slimline, cooling and folding laptop stand from $19

Laptop users looking for a convenient way to tilt their keyboard wherever they may be might be interested in the latest graphene cooling system and folding laptop stand created by MOFT. Having taken Kickstarter by storm with their previous designs MOFT has returned once again to launch their new laptop cooling stand which features a minimalist design and allows you to work comfortably thanks to its ergonomic tilting, folding mechanism.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $19 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Since our original Invisible Laptop Stand reached the hands of millions of users, most of them have been really satisfied with the stand. Yet there’s a voice saying that it would be perfect if their laptop can breathe better with the stand, so we strived to upgrade the material to be perfect for any laptop while keeping the invisible profile. After testing multiple types of materials, we finally did it. We found the perfect material – Graphene.”

MOFT minimalist folding laptop stand

With the assumption that the MOFT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the MOFT laptop stand project checkout the promotional video below.

“We chose graphene for its lateral heat removal effectiveness (up to 1800w/m.k), which beats any other metal in the world while being the thinnest conductive material known to exist. In the form of a slim graphite film, it conducts heat away from the laptop surface and into its nano heat dissipation layer.”

“With its familiar style and extra cooling, it’s the new standard in laptop stands. Only 10% as thick and heavy as current cooling pad offerings on the market making it portable for mobile workstation setups anywhere. Second to none, it boosts productivity on the road, at home, in the office, and any place in between.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the laptop stand, jump over to the official MOFT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals