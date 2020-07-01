MOFT origami laptop case and stand

MOFT has launched a new crowdfunding campaign this week building on its previous origami laptop and tablet stands which previously took Kickstarter and Indigogo by storm. The latest creation from the company MOFT Carry Sleeve, offering a combination laptop case and stand which cleverly folds and flattens in seconds. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the 4-in-1 design.

Early bird pledges are now available from $44 or roughly £35 offering a considerable 25% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Designed by exclusive structure, the MOFT Carry Sleeve can be folded up to a stand in literally one second. With your laptop screen raised to a higher level, you will naturally sit straighter and negate physical stress. MOFT Carry Sleeve is transcending the traditional laptop sleeve with an innovative 4-in-1 design. It provides the safety and protection of a sleeve, the ergonomy of a laptop stand, the portability essentials of a storage bag, and a look that lets you commute in style.”

“We designed MOFT sleeve to have two angles – 15° and 25°. Now, browsing through files and documents or having online meetings will be much more comfortable when your laptop is placed on the stand in 25° angles, which is the highest angles among the sleeves. And if you work at a higher desk? The 15° is ideal for an improved, strain-free view. It’s a wise carry-on solution for short-distance commuting. From the office to the cafe to school, MOFT keeps your day-to-day adventures light and convenient.”

Source : Indiegogo

