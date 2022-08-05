Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $68 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In order to allow people to better use their computers and work by flexible postures, we realized that we could help you resolve these issues and coming up with a product. For each different user’s needs, Acceley provides a adjustable 150-degree rotation angle, which can be adjusted up and down. Any stopped angle can be effectively fixed, and you can adjust it arbitrarily to find a comfortable direction for your own computer use.”

Adjustable angle laptop stand

With the assumption that the Acceley crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand project checkout the promotional video below.

“Poor heat dissipation will cause unstable computer operation, various failures, and even burn out hardware and so on. Especially those who need to work for a long time or love to play games are more prone to experience this kind of trouble, and we are accustomed to using the computer directly on the table, which will also lead to cervical spine problems and affect health in the long run.”

“In order to have the heat dissipation function we envisaged, we designed a hollow shape setting and selected a high heat dissipation aluminum alloy material to accomplish this purpose. This design makes the back of the computer in a very breathable state and does not block the air outlet of the computer, achieving a good cooling effect. The design also brings a sense of hierarchy to the whole Acceley.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the adjustable angle laptop stand, jump over to the official Acceley crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

