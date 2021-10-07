Japanese design company Bright DIY has created a premium high precision electric screwdriver set offering 48 bits in a minimalistic aluminum case for easy transportation. The pocket-sized electric screwdriver is equipped with a rechargeable 350 mAh lithium battery and features one touch operation making it easy-to-use for any repair job or project. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Digital gadgets are ubiquitous and indispensable, and electric screwdrivers are used more and more in our everyday lives. Nothing is more irritating than those situations where you need a specific tool. You know exactly what that tool is, yet it’s nowhere to be found! For those moments and all others, we’d like to introduce you to a minimalist electric screwdriver that exceeds expectations for both physical appearance and performance in your most delicate situations.”

Assuming that the Pendora 48E funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Pendora 48E electric screwdriver set project review the promotional video below.

“In any position, the LED light shines and is never blocked by your hand, allowing you to work more effectively in dark environments. In addition, You can easily toggle it on or off with the press of a single button. You can easily recharge the battery-powered design with a standard USB Type-C cable, so no additional batteries are required.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electric screwdriver set, jump over to the official Pendora 48E crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

