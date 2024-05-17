Power beaming wireless power developer’s kit launches on Kickstarter

Imagine taking your DIY electronics projects to the next level with innovative technology that eliminates the need for wires and traditional charging methods. With Nimbus Engineering’s Wireless Power Developer’s Kit, you can transform how you power your creations, offering a unique light-based wireless power system that extends the capabilities and reach of your projects. This innovative kit features a powerful combination of a 3D photovoltaic receiver and an LED emitter, enabling you to transmit power wirelessly over distances of 10-15 feet. Whether you’re working on portable electronics or smart home solutions, this kit provides the flexibility and mobility you need to innovate without constraints.

Power Beaming Wireless Power

The core of this system is its optical power beaming platform, which uses a specialized 3-dimensional photovoltaic (PV) receiver paired with an LED light source. This setup not only allows for long-range power transmission but also increases efficiency through volumetric absorption—capturing and converting light throughout the entire volume of the material. Imagine the possibilities this opens up for your projects, allowing you to place your devices in previously inaccessible locations or create entirely new applications that weren’t possible with traditional wired power.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $269 or £two and (depending on current exchange rates). Compatibility is key, and this kit doesn’t disappoint. It supports various light sources including blue, red, and infrared, with a prototype featuring a 450nm blue LED PCB. This versatility ensures that you can tailor the kit to meet the specific needs of your projects.

Whether you’re working with visible light or invisible infrared, you can choose the optimal wavelength for your application. The included LED Light Source (Emitter) is designed specifically for the Power Relay, capable of boosting power output when combined with additional light sources. This means you can scale up your projects and deliver more power as needed.

The Power Relay Receiver is the heart of the system, including lightguides, photovoltaics, and custom printed circuit boards. When paired with the LED light source, it delivers a steady output of 9V DC, providing a reliable power source for your projects. The included XL6019 5A Current DC to DC Adjustable Boost Power Supply Board Module is a vital tool for increasing voltage from its input to its output, facilitating integration into a variety of projects. This allows you to take the 9V DC output from the Power Relay Receiver and boost it to higher voltages as needed, making the kit compatible with a wide range of devices and applications.

By empowering creators with this technology, Nimbus Engineering is not just advancing power delivery; they are also fostering a community of innovators eager to push the boundaries of what’s possible in electronics and beyond. Imagine the collaborative potential as makers, engineers, and hobbyists share their wireless power projects, inspiring and learning from one another. Whether you’re a seasoned engineer or a hobbyist, this Wireless Power Kit for DIY Projects is your gateway to exploring and expanding the applications of wireless power.

Assuming that the Nimbus funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Nimbus power beaming wireless developers kit project inspect the promotional video below.

The potential applications for this technology are vast and exciting. Imagine creating wireless charging stations for your mobile devices, eliminating the need for cords and cables. Or, picture a smart home where sensors and devices can be placed anywhere, without the constraints of wiring or battery life. With the Wireless Power Developer’s Kit, you can bring these ideas to life and explore entirely new possibilities in your DIY projects.

Embrace the future of wireless power in your DIY projects with Nimbus Engineering’s groundbreaking kit. Unleash your creativity, extend your reach, and transform the way you power your innovations. With the Wireless Power Developer’s Kit, you have the tools and technology to take your projects to new heights and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of DIY electronics.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the power beaming wireless developers kit, jump over to the official Nimbus crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

What is Power Beaming Wireless Power?

Power beaming, also known as wireless power transfer, involves transmitting electrical power without physical connectors like wires or cables. This technology uses electromagnetic fields to transfer energy from a power source to a receiver. There are several methods of power beaming, each with its own applications and advantages:

Inductive Coupling : This is the most common method, used in wireless charging pads for devices like smartphones and electric toothbrushes. It relies on magnetic fields generated by coils in both the transmitter and receiver. The efficiency decreases with distance, so it’s typically used for short-range applications.

: This is the most common method, used in wireless charging pads for devices like smartphones and electric toothbrushes. It relies on magnetic fields generated by coils in both the transmitter and receiver. The efficiency decreases with distance, so it’s typically used for short-range applications. Magnetic Resonance : This method also uses magnetic fields but is designed to be more efficient over greater distances compared to inductive coupling. It involves tuning the transmitter and receiver to resonate at the same frequency, allowing power transfer over several meters.

: This method also uses magnetic fields but is designed to be more efficient over greater distances compared to inductive coupling. It involves tuning the transmitter and receiver to resonate at the same frequency, allowing power transfer over several meters. Microwave Power Transmission : This technique uses microwaves to transmit power over long distances. It involves converting electrical energy into microwaves, which are then directed towards a receiver that converts the microwaves back into electrical energy. This method has been proposed for powering remote locations or even space-based solar power systems.

: This technique uses microwaves to transmit power over long distances. It involves converting electrical energy into microwaves, which are then directed towards a receiver that converts the microwaves back into electrical energy. This method has been proposed for powering remote locations or even space-based solar power systems. Laser Power Transmission: This method uses laser beams to transmit power. The energy from the laser is converted back into electrical power at the receiver. It can achieve high efficiency and can be directed over long distances, making it suitable for applications like powering drones or other remote systems.

Applications and Advantages

Consumer Electronics : Inductive and resonant coupling are widely used in wireless charging for smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices, offering convenience and eliminating the need for cables.

: Inductive and resonant coupling are widely used in wireless charging for smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices, offering convenience and eliminating the need for cables. Electric Vehicles : Wireless charging for electric vehicles is being developed to allow for convenient and automated charging without physical connectors.

: Wireless charging for electric vehicles is being developed to allow for convenient and automated charging without physical connectors. Medical Devices : Implantable medical devices can be powered wirelessly, reducing the need for battery replacements and minimizing infection risks.

: Implantable medical devices can be powered wirelessly, reducing the need for battery replacements and minimizing infection risks. Aerospace and Defense : Wireless power can be used to supply energy to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellites, providing continuous power without the need for onboard fuel or batteries.

: Wireless power can be used to supply energy to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and satellites, providing continuous power without the need for onboard fuel or batteries. Remote and Off-Grid Locations: Microwave and laser power transmission can provide energy to remote areas or disaster zones where traditional infrastructure is not feasible.

Challenges

Efficiency : Power transfer efficiency decreases with distance, especially for inductive and resonant coupling.

: Power transfer efficiency decreases with distance, especially for inductive and resonant coupling. Safety : Ensuring the safety of high-power microwave and laser transmissions is critical, as they can cause harm to living organisms.

: Ensuring the safety of high-power microwave and laser transmissions is critical, as they can cause harm to living organisms. Regulation: Electromagnetic interference and spectrum allocation are regulatory challenges that need to be addressed for widespread adoption.

Overall, power beaming wireless power holds significant potential for a variety of applications, driving innovation in energy distribution and consumption.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals