2LB Battery power bank features Tesla batteries

As the name suggests the 2LB Battery offers a portable power bank providing 2.8kW of backup or portable power depending on your needs. The 2LB Battery is equipped with a second life Tesla battery and offers a wealth of useful features and is capable of powering almost anything you can think of from a CPAP machine to a coffee machine.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1021 or £756 (depending on current exchange rates). If the 2LB Battery campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the 2LB Battery power bank project checkout the promotional video below.

“Power outages and blackouts happen commonly around the country, often unforeseen events, it can be a pain or even lead to very serious situations. To combat this, many people have installed backup generators or solar power systems that run off solar panels to keep an army of batteries charged up.”

“Our 2LB Battery pack will become your new backup power companion wherever you are and no matter the situation you find yourself in. The power bank can withstand the usual impacts of transport with ease, almost like a ‘Battery Brick” but better, because you have stored power at your fingertips.”

Source : Kickstarter

