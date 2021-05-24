Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Audi RS e-tron GT v Porsche Taycan v Tesla Model S (Video)

By

Audi RS e-tron GT v Porsche Taycan v Tesla Model S

Audi recently launched their new RS e-tron GT electric sport car and now we get to see a drag race between the new Audi RS e-tron GT a Porsche Taycan and a Tesla Model S.

The Audi RS E Tron GT has 646 horsepower,m the Porsche Taycan S has 687 horsepower and the Tesla Model S has a massive 778 horsepower.

The video below from Carwow puts the three cars side by side in a drag race, which one do you think will win? Lets find out.

Watch this video on YouTube.

As we can see from the video in the first race the Audi RS e-tron came first, although all cars were very close.

In the second race the Audi also won but just by a small amount, in the third race the Tesla Model S managed to come first.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets