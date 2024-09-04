Dangbei Freedo portable projector

At IFA 2024 in Berlin Dangbei has showcased its latest projector in the form of the Dangbei Freedo. This compact portable projector is designed for those who crave on-the-go entertainment without compromising on quality. Featuring a built-in 60 Wh battery, an integrated gimbal stand, and Google TV, the Dangbei Freedo is set to transform portable projection.

Key Takeaways Built-in 60 Wh battery for long-lasting viewing

Integrated gimbal stand for flexible positioning

Google TV for seamless streaming

Compact and lightweight design

Shockproof, recyclable EPP carry case and dust-proof bag

Type-C port for power bank charging

90% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR support

1080p images up to 120 inches

360° surround sound with Dolby Audio compatibility

InstanPro AI Image Setup for easy adjustments

Portability and Design

The Dangbei Freedo is designed for ultimate portability. Weighing just a few pounds, it can be easily carried with one hand. The projector comes with a shockproof, recyclable EPP carry case and a dust-proof bag, making it perfect for any adventure. Whether you’re camping, hosting a backyard party, or exploring the great outdoors, the Freedo ensures uninterrupted entertainment.

Flexible Viewing Experience

For the first time, Dangbei has combined an all-new stand and projector into one unit. The integrated gimbal stand tilts over 100 degrees, allowing users to align the image with a projector screen outdoors without additional props. Indoors, the projector can be angled towards the ceiling, making it ideal for late-night movie marathons or bedtime story animations for kids.

Stunning Visuals and Sound

Despite its compact size, the Dangbei Freedo delivers impressive visuals and sound. It covers over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR, producing vibrant and lifelike 1080p images up to 120 inches. The 360° surround sound, coupled with Dolby Audio compatibility, ensures that the audio matches the stunning visuals. Additionally, the Freedo doubles as a high-quality Bluetooth speaker, perfect for those who love to travel light.

Ease of use is a hallmark of Dangbei products, and the Freedo is no exception. Featuring the InstanPro AI Image Setup, it includes autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance to ensure quick and effortless image adjustments. Even beginners can enjoy a hands-free setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Dangbei Freedo will be available for purchase starting in Q4 2024. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release date. Interested customers can sign up for updates on Dangbei’s official website to be the first to know about pre-order opportunities and special promotions.

For those interested in expanding their home entertainment setup, Dangbei offers a range of other innovative products, including high-performance home projectors and smart home devices. These products are designed to provide seamless integration and enhance the overall entertainment experience.



