The Gendome Home 3000 is a new premium portable power station created to provide a capacity of 3,072Wh they wealth of recharging options available including solar and wind charging. Offering a self-contained renewable power solution that can also monitor local weather events in real time, telling you when the best time to use your solar panels might be. Equipped with a premium EV-grade​ LiFePO4 Battery offering over 2,500 life cycles at 80% capacity and up to 6,500 life cycles at 50% capacity. The Gendome Home 3000 portable power station that durability, and exceptionally high performance safely, and is now available at a discounted promotional price via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1799 or £1450 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“- Gendome Home 3000, which delivers powerful performance and advanced functionality to provide you with a safe, flexible, and sustainable power source. The 3,072Wh Large Battery Capacity can effortlessly power up almost all heavy-duty appliances for off-grid home and RV usage as a reliable power backup source. “

“Take care of our mother nature. Gendome has the most complete renewable power solution. Equipped with a built-in 1500W MPPT converter, you can charge with both solar and wind unlimited power sources after easy set up. Gendome Home 3000 gives you personalized charging advice based on electricity prices, local weather, charging habit, and battery health. So you’ll always know when it’s prime time to recharge.”

If the Gendome Home 3000 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Gendome Home 3000 portable power station project review the promotional video below.

“Thanks to Gendome’s exclusive 17-fold and portable design, the 3.9kg (8.6lbs) weight of Solar 200 Light is only half the weight compared to the traditional solar panels on the market with the same power. The IP68 waterproof level further protects from water splashing for extra durability. Equipped with a pure sine wave inverter, the output power surges to 6000W, meaning all your devices can be charged simultaneously without any power outages.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official Gendome Home 3000 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





