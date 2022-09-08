LEMI has created a new portable power station equipped with LiFePO4 batteries offering 1,536WH of power and 15 outputs with a maximum output of 1,500W AC. Equipped with cutting-edge soft pack technology for its batteries the power station provides for fast recharging options and is capable of performing at temperatures as low as 20° C. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1399 or £1221 (depending on current exchange rates).

“LemiPower is the world’s most intelligent and reliable 1536WH LiFePO4 Power Station with a whopping 1500W output. Packed with state-of-the-art automotive-grade soft-pack LiFePO4 batteries, pioneered BMS micro-monitoring, lightning-fast recharging options, intuitive touch screen, abundant DC and AC ports, and much more, this power station does have it all! “

Power station

Assuming that the LemiPower funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the LemiPower LiFePO4 power station project play the promotional video below.

“LemiPower adopts an automotive grade non-toxic LiFePO4 battery that is safe for both you and the environment. It has a longer cycle life, safer performance, and higher discharge capacity rate than other lithium-ion batteries. No carbon dioxide or other gas emissions, LemiPower can be used anywhere, at any time. Compared to other energy storage products on the market that are using ternary lithium-ion batteries, LemiPower uses a LiFePO4 battery that can still run efficiently at altitudes above 4000 meters, increasing the possibilities of travel! Power on the Rocky Mountains? Check!”

“LemiPower uses a new, enhanced soft-pack battery technology that’s made to last a whopping 5000 cycles. That’s 10 years of use in your home – and more than twice longer than the 2000 cycles you’ll get from most standard batteries. Users’ safety is always our top priority. LemiPower has acquired international qualifications including FCC, CE, ROHS, PSE, UKCA, UL and WEEE . You can use the product with complete assurance anywhere in the world.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the LiFePO4 power station, jump over to the official LemiPower crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

