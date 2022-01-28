bitLighter portable professional photography lighting solution

Photographers searching for a portable versatile lighting solution to add extra creativity to their photographs and videos, may be interested in the new bitLighter, created by a team of photographers and designers based in San Francisco California. The portable focus of all lighting solution takes the form of a handheld flashlight that can used in a wide variety of different ways by photographers and videographers.

Smoothly adjust the brightness and size of the light beam, to create the perfect environment for your next shot or photo shoot. Featuring an aluminium in body and capable of of providing up to 2 hours of light on a single charge, the lighting solution features an interchangeable LED CRI 93+ head. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $279 or £209 (depending on current exchange rates).

Portable photography lighting

“We have implemented a “High Power” mode in which you can increase the brightness of the flashlight by 60% for a limited time (about 10 minutes, depending on ambient conditions). Once the maximum heating temperature is reached, the flashlight will turn off, but once it has cooled down, you can use it again. This is useful if background lights are too bright and the basic brightness of the flashlight is not enough to get the shot you want. If you put the knob in the position before the “Normal” mark, bitLighter will work without stopping.”

If the bitLighter crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the bitLighter portable photography lighting project review the promotional video below.

“In order to change the temperature of the light, we have developed a system of interchangeable heads. You can replace one LED pad with another. Why not use color filters to change the temperature? The problem is that filters significantly reduce brightness and degrade color accuracy. You can choose an interchangeable head with temperatures from this list: 3000K (tungsten, warm), 3500K, 4000K, 5000K (daylight, cold). “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable photography lighting, jump over to the official bitLighter crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

