Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens £13,499

Nikon has announced the launch of its new and highly anticipated superfast telephoto prime lens in the form of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens priced at £13,499.00 or €15,499.00 depending on your location. Designed for capturing sports, wildlife, and nature photography the fast prime lens has an aperture of just f/2.8 and a focal length of 400 mm and is also equipped with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter that once activated provides a focal length of 560 mm.

“Built to give photographers every advantage out in the field, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S also boasts an impressively lightweight build, which makes this super-telephoto lens easier to handle. Tough and perfectly balanced, the lens is fully sealed around all moving parts and its centre of gravity is towards the rear for more stable operation. Controls can be customised for the perfect setup in any situation, including by assigning functions to the lens’ FN ring.”

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens features

Built-in 1.4x teleconverter: a flick of a switch on the right side of the lens is all it takes to engage the teleconverter and extend the reach of this lens to 560 mm.

Unwavering AF: Silky Swift VCM focusing system with optical ABS encoder delivers phenomenally fast autofocus with spot-on subject acquisition and tracking.

Powerful image quality: f/2.8 maximum aperture and beautifully rounded bokeh.

In-lens Vibration Reduction: gives a 5.5-stop advantage even when shooting with the built-in teleconverter activated, Synchro VR is available when this lens is paired with the Z 9.

Meso Amorphous Coat: class-leading anti-reflective coating. Combats ghosting and flare by eliminating incidental light coming from both diagonal and vertical directions.

Exquisite detail: Nikon’s ED, Super ED, and SR glass elements counter chromatic aberrations.

Tough: sealing around all moving parts keeps dust and moisture at bay, and Nikon’s fluorine coating protects the front element. 1

Balanced: the lens’ centre of gravity is towards the rear for more stable operation.

Customisable: functions can be assigned to the FN ring, as well as to the Fn buttons, focus ring, and silent control ring. Save focus distances to the memory-set button.

Steady and secure: the removable tripod foot allows optimum balance when the lens is attached to a tripod. A Kensington Security Slot helps keep your lens safe.

Integrated filter slot: makes it easy to drop in filters for even more control over tricky lighting situations.

