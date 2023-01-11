HooKee smart portable gym uses water for resistance

If you are looking to get fit this year or improve your health you might be interested in a new portable smart gym created by the team of engineers at Halytus pronounced like “halitus”. Complete with its own smart phone companion application the portable gym has been designed to provide a more accessible and affordable way to increase your muscle strength, mass and fitness using water to create resistance. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $229 or £189 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HooKee is the world’s first true portable smart gym and the first product we designed for fitness lovers to enjoy bodybuilding at home. HooKee aims to revolutionize the home gym experience to be more accessible and affordable and to provide a new approach to gym-level full-body workouts. You can have professional fitness content and workouts with real-time feedback on a larger screen. Simply project your phone to any smart TV, or use the phone-to-TV adaptor, and enjoy better training experiences with a larger screen!”

HooKee portable gym

“No more equipment ends up in basement, no more boring workouts, no more crowded gyms, and no more swapping sweat with strangers. HooKee is a convenient, fun way to have a full-body workout at home, outside, while traveling, at the office or even at the gym! HooKee supports 100+ different exercises and courses, conditions all body muscle groups, and expands your arsenal of fitness exercises. Follow the online training courses on Hookee, you can start your daily fitness routine whenever you want.”

With the assumption that the HooKee crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the HooKee smart portable gym project view the promotional video below.

“To digitalize the fitness device experience, the Halytus team has also developed the Halytus App for you to use along with Hookee. You can remote control and monitor everything on your Halytus App with real-time tracking and workout training courses. H-Con is a mini remote controller that you can install on Hookee’s handle. With one click on H-Con, you can navigate the app seamlessly.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart portable gym, jump over to the official HooKee crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

