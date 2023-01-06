If you are looking to step up your fitness in 2023 you might be interested know that Apple has rolled out new updates to its Apple Fitness+ classes and application. Adding a new Kickboxing workout type together with a new sleep theme for meditations both of which will be available to use in a few days time from January 9, 2023 onwards.

The Apple Fitness Kickboxing classes offer a total-body cardio workout specifically designed to help build full-body fitness, and are a great way to build strength, stamina, coordination, and balance. The Kickboxing classes will be led by Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, who users know and love from Treadmill, HIIT, and Time to Run workouts, trained in muay thai and professionally competed in Thailand. Together with Nez Dally joining the trainer team to lead Kickboxing workouts. The muay thai fighter made history when she became the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab.

Apple Fitness+ Kickboxing workouts

“Starting January 9, Fitness+ will add Kickboxing as a new total-body cardio workout type. Each workout will consist of a distinct round of moves followed by one final round, which will combine the moves users just learned into an all-out one-minute interval. No equipment is required, and workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.”

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals