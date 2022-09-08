Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries

Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries.

From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.

Later this fall, for the first time ever, Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring. Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app coming with iOS 16 and located in the middle tab, where users can stay motivated to close their Move ring through awards, activity sharing, and more. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

You can find more information about the new features coming to Apple Fitness+ over at the Apple website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals