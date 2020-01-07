Mophie Powerstation Go portable battery can jump start your car

Equipped with a 44,400mWh battery the Mophie Powerstation Go cannot only charge your mobile devices using Qi wireless charging technology but is also powerful enough to jumpstart your car if required. The small portable battery is equipped with a 65W AC output and two USB-A charging ports and come supplied with two 14-inch mini jumper cables that connect to the battery through an EC5 port.

If you do need to jumpstart your car the Mophie Powerstation Go portable battery will need to have a charge capacity of over 50% and once flat takes nine hours to fully charge once again. The powerful portable battery will be available in six colours : black, cobalt, pink, brown, gold, and sapphire and will be priced at $160 when it is made available to purchase in a few days time on January 9th, 2020.

“The next generation of mophie powerstation takes our universal solution that everyone knows and loves and makes it even more powerful with the ability to jump start cars. The powerstation go provides a quick and safe way for consumers to get back on the road in no time,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “As a leader in portable power, we’re excited to offer customers a reliable solution for all their charging needs while on the road.”

Features of the Mophie Powerstation Go portable battery:

– 44,400mWh of power with included mini jumper cables to easily jump start a car or SUV2

– Wireless charging surface charges any Qi-enabled device with up to 5W of power2

– Dual 2.4A USB-A ports safely charge two devices at once2

– 115V AC output port charges laptops and other devices with up to 65W of power2

– LED Flashlight

Source: Mophie

