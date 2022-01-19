Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo in action (Video)

Earlier today we got to see the new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo electric vehicle and now Porsche has released a promo video for the car.

In the video below we get to see the design and some of the features of the new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.

From a standstill, the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and its top speed is 260 km/h. The model with the greatest range is the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo, which stretches to 498 kilometres based on WLTP figures. Being part of the latest Taycan generation, the all-wheel drive Sport Turismo models have a particularly efficient drive strategy. Thermal management and charging functions have also been improved.

The Taycan Sport Turismo is also cutting edge in terms of comfort, safety features and infotainment. With the optional Remote Park Assist, the driver can remotely control entering and leaving a parking space without needing to sit behind the wheel. Automatic control is possible for parallel and perpendicular parking spaces as well as garages. The system automatically detects a space and measures it with the aid of ultrasonic sensors and a camera.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

