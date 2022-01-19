New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo unveiled

Porsche has unveiled an updated version of its Taycan Sport Turismo for 2022, the car is based on the 2022 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle.

The new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo gets a number of upgrades and it is available in a range of models, this includes the Sport Turismo, the 4S, GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S models. The GTS model will be available from February.

The top model which is the Turbo S comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (100 km/h) of just 2.8 seconds and the car comes with a top speed of 161 miles per hour (260km/h).

The new derivative is aimed at people who want to combine the everyday usability of the Taycan Cross Turismo with the on-road dynamics of the Taycan sports saloon. As the first member of the Taycan Sport Turismo family, the GTS will be launched at the end of February 2022, with further models following just three weeks later in mid-March. A panoramic roof with Sunshine Control is available as a new optional extra for the Taycan Sport Turismo. A special feature of this is electric glare protection.

“The introduction of the Sport Turismo as the third body variant adds an athletic and practical all-rounder to our electric sports car model range,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “I am certain that the new variant will continue the Taycan success story. The balance and variety among the five Sport Turismo models is something that I find particularly appealing: the range features everything from an incredibly agile rear-wheel drive car to the extremely powerful Turbo S.”

