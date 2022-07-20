Porsche Taycan software update to bring 2023 features to all models

The Porsche Taycan was first launched back in 2019 and now Porsche has announced that they will be releasing a software update for all models.

Porsche has said that all models of the Taycan will receive a software update that will bring the same software features to the cars as the 2023 models.

Depending on when their vehicle was delivered, customers will benefit from, among other things, an increase in powertrain efficiency as well as new functions and improvements in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Porsche Connect and assistance systems. The update also includes the option of having individual functions and equipment unlocked after purchase (function on demand, FoD) and will enhance the over-the-air (OTA) update capability of all Taycan models. The update is free for customers, and can be carried out during a visit to a Porsche service workshop.

“This campaign will allow our customers to benefit from the continuous further development of the Taycan. We have extensively optimised the model series in almost every respect since 2019,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “New functions have been added and others have been revised or tweaked to further enhance the customer experience. Following this update, anyone driving a Taycan from early in the car’s production run will be pleasantly surprised by how much has developed on the vehicle side since then.” Internally, Porsche refers to this as the ‘uPdate’, because the 2023 model year, which started in July 2022, bears the letter ‘P’.

