Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gets more range and larger battery

Porsche is launching a new version of their Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and this new model comes with a larger high voltage battery with 17.9 kWh, the previous battery was a 14.1 kWh model.

This gives this hybrid SUV a range of 48 km on electric power and the SUV gets a number of other upgrades including optimized driving modes for improved efficiency.

The purely electric powertrain in all plug-in hybrid Cayenne models, including the even sportier coupé version, comprises an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers an output of 100 kW (136 PS) and 400 Nm, generating a purely electric top speed of 135 km/h. Any increased power demand from the driver or switching to the Sport or Sport Plus driving modes activates the internal combustion engine in each model. In the Cayenne E-Hybrid, this is a three-litre V6 turbo with an output of 250 kW (340 PS), which contributes to a system performance of 340 kW (462 PS). The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models feature a 404 kW (550 PS), four-litre V8 bi-turbo engine, meaning that the hybrid system as a whole has a power output of 500 kW (680 PS).

You can find out more details about the latest Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

