Porsche 911 Sally Special sold for $3.6 million

We recently featured the one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special that Porsche had created, the car has now been sold at auction.

The Porsche 911 Sally Special was based on the 2022 Porsche 911 from the movie Cars and it was sold at auction for $3.6 million the proceeds of the sale are being donated to Girls Inc. and the USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support children and families

The Porsche 911 Sally Special sold at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on Saturday evening for a record $3.6 million (auction hammer price). In the charged atmosphere of the packed bidding hall, the one-of-one car attracted significant interest, with the final winning offer coming from a telephone bidder. The price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction, according to the auction house.

The sale reunited members of the original Cars team who created both the car in the Disney and Pixar film and the life-size Sally Carrera, based on a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera. That team included actress Bonnie Hunt, the voice of Sally Carrera, Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, and Bob Pauley, who, as Production Designer for Cars, sketched Sally for the first time 20 years ago. They were joined by Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), and key members of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’s Sonderwunsch team including Alexander Fabig and Boris Apenbrink.

Source Porsche

