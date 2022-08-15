Porsche 911 Sally Special to be auctioned at Monterey

Porsche has created a one-of-a-kind 911 for a good cause, the Porsche 911 Sally Special and the car is based on the Sally Carrera car from the animated movie cars.

The Porsche 911 Sally Special will be auctioned for a good cause at the Monterey Car week in California, you can find more information below.

“Vehicles need a face and a story. And the animated Pixar’s film ‘Cars’ has impressively transferred done just that: brought cars to life on the big screen,” says Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics at Porsche AG. “The story conveys values such as friendship, love and mutual support – and in the middle of it all is a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera’. Together with Pixar we have brought the spirit of Sally to life in a new way, not on the screen, but off the screen. With this one-off street legal 911, the ‘Sally Special’, which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, quite in keeping with the spirit of the film character.”

The project began in November 2021 and united members of the original Cars team that brought both the film character and life-size Sally Carrera to life more than 20 years ago. The team included Jay Ward, Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, and Bob Pauley, the Production Designer who first drew Sally Carrera for the Cars film. They were assisted by members of the Sonderwunsch team at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart and designers from Style Porsche in Weissach. The team worked together for ten months – the result is a unique factory one-off

You can find out more details about this one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals