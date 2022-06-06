Porsche 911 GT3 gets Manthey Performance Kit

Porsche has announced that they are now offering the Manthey Performance Kit for their 911 Gt3, the kit is designed to bring improved performance on the track.

A Porsche 911 GT3 fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit is 4.19 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife than the standard GT3.

The extensive changes to the aero package are what make the Manthey Performance Kit for the 911 GT3 recognisable. A larger spoiler lip and side flaps are fitted at the front of the car. In conjunction with the modified air guide elements on the underbody, they increase the downforce on the front axle. The modifications at the rear are even more pronounced. The swan-neck-supported wing of the 911 GT3 is wider, and now features a tear-off edge (Gurney). The end plates with their distinctive Manthey logos have also been enlarged, as has the wing’s angle of attack. The fins of the rear diffuser have been extended and are now made of CFRP. The aerodiscs on the rear wheels, which are also made of CFRP, further enhance the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Manthey Performance Kit over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

