Rimac Group raises another €500 million from Porsche and others

Porsche has revealed that they have made a further investment in Rimac Group along with some other investors, the total for this round is around €500 million.

This is a new Series D funding for the company, which previously merged with Bugatti, you can see more details about the latest investment below.

The total volume of the round is 500 million euros, with Porsche investing an eight-figure sum. “We’re delighted that Rimac has gained prominent new investors, and we are optimistic about the continued development of this exciting company,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. “We were already convinced of the company’s potential in 2018 and are pleased that our commitment allowed us to contribute to its progress and current success.” Porsche made its first investment in Rimac in 2018 and has successively increased its interest. “With new investors on board, Rimac is continuing to expand its position in electromobility, making it an even stronger partner for Porsche,” says Lutz Meschke.

You can find out more details about the latest investment in Rimac by Porsche and other investors over at the Porsche website at the link below.

