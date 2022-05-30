Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is 50 years old

Porsche has revealed that one of its most iconic 911s, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is 50 years old, the company has released a number of different RS models since the original car was launched.

Porsche had originally planned to build 500 models of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, but it was so popular at the Paris Motor Show in October 1972 that all 500 were sold out by November, they ended up building 1,580 models of the car.

About 50 years ago, Porsche began with the development of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7. “The 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was intended as a homologation special. It was to be a very light, fast sports car,” recalls Peter Falk, who was then the Head of Testing for series production cars at Porsche. Even though the model variant was based on the 911, it ended up becoming a new base vehicle for racing and rallying that featured many technical innovations. The most powerful model of the first generation of the 911 was the first 911 to be christened ‘Carrera’ – the crowning glory of the Porsche range. Weight, aerodynamics, engine and chassis were all worked on intensively. Around 15 engineers developed the car from May 1972 onwards, and were joined by production staff.

