Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 shown in new video

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is 50 years old this year, Porsche has been celebrating the milestone since May, we previously saw a number of models of the car, some new limited edition sneakers and now we have a new video.

In the video below we get to see the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 in action, we also get to see some other models including a 2011 911 GT3 RS 4.0. The video features rally world champion, Walter Röhrl, and former Le Mans winner, Timo Bernhard.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the gamechanging Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, two-time rally world champion, Walter Röhrl, and former Le Mans winner, Timo Bernhard, met up in the cockpit of the legendary vehicle. Sitting side-by-side in what was once Germany’s fastest production sportscar, they took a journey through time to talk about its profound impact and the legend of the RS. After jumping aboard a 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0, two further cars awaited: the 1973 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 – the forefather of all RSR models – and its RSR 3.0 successor; the last and most powerful development stage in the RS series.

The original 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is one of the coolest cars that Porsche has produced, considering the car is now 50 years old, it is still one of the best-looking 911s that Porsche has produced.

