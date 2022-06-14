Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th anniversary celebrated with new Puma Suede

Porsche has teamed up with Puma and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, the two companies are launching a new limited edition version of the Puma Suede.

It looks like the new Puma x Porsche Suede Limited Edition sneakers are popular as they have already sold out online. There are still some models available in the Porsche Museum.

50 years ago, Porsche began the development of the 911 Carrera RS and initially built 500 examples in order to homologate the car for Group 4 racing regulations for Special GT cars. Famously debuted at the 1972 Salon de l’Automobile (Paris Motor Show), the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was an instant hit. Just weeks after the show, all 500 vehicles had sold. Similarly, the Puma Suede is an emblematic piece of Puma history – originally debuting with only 307 pairs to celebrate track and field Olympian Tommie Smith’s competition number.

It is a legacy that Puma is now proudly paying homage to with the new release of an all-time classic footwear collection limited to 500 pairs (per colorway). The timeless Puma Suede now joins the Puma x Porsche line. Bearing the iconic RS 2.7 typeface, designed for speed and strictly limited – just like the original Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 itself – the Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7 Limited Edition is the ultimate footwear celebration for this automotive icon. The sneaker is available in ten different colorways customers of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 could choose from back in the days. Two of the colorways – Orange/Black and Grand Prix White/Black – are exclusively available in The Netherlands and Japan respectively.

You can find out more details about the new limited edition Puma Sued inspired by the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 at the link below.

Source Porsche

