Porsche 718 Spyder RS in action (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS, the car is basically a convertible version of the Cayman GT4 RS and now we get to see the car in action in a new official video from Porsche.

The video below gives us a look at the car and we get to hear how the 4.0 litre six-cylinder engine sounds, the car produces 500 PS and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds.

The front end of the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS is almost identical to the front end of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The standard front bonnet is made of CFRP and features a wide air outlet above the bumper. The two NACA ducts enhance brake cooling without adversely affecting the Cd value. Sideblades on the outer ends of the bumper increase downforce. The front spoiler lip is slightly shorter than on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which in conjunction with its large rear wing produces higher overall downforce on the Cayman and therefore requires a larger spoiler lip to achieve aerodynamic balance. Instead of a wing, the 718 Spyder RS features a striking tear-off edge shaped like a ducktail. All aerodynamic components are intricately coordinated. They maintain the car’s aerodynamic balance and ensure maximum driving stability at high speeds.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS over at the Porsche website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will cost.

